Connecticut rises to the top in latest Big East rankings after defeating North Carolina

The last full week of nonconference play is here.

We’re about to reach the business portion of the Big East schedule. The Gavitt Games, the formal battle with the Big 12, the neutral court challenges against other power programs — they'll all end in favor of some familiar names and faces.

The league as a whole appears to have performed well to date — third according to KenPom.com, fourth in the updated NCAA NET rankings through Wednesday night. Connecticut, Creighton and Marquette are all top-10 programs per both sets of metrics. That strength should help set the pace when Selection Sunday arrives in March.

It’s a bit of a gap to the rest, and it’s somewhat easy to see why thus far. The league’s other eight teams are a combined 3-11 against Quadrant 1 foes. They’re also just 4-8 against Quadrant 2, and Villanova owns a pair of those wins — the Wildcats are a stunning 0-3 against Quadrant 3.

In short, if you’re not the Huskies, Bluejays or Golden Eagles, it’s time to get your act together. There’s only a few days left to do it before conference enemies come calling.

1. Connecticut (8-1)

Last week, 2: Beat New Hampshire, lost at Kansas, beat North Carolina

This week: Arkansas Pine Bluff, Gonzaga (Seattle)

Connecticut guard Solomon Ball (1) celebrates his 3-point shot against North Carolina on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Huskies won, 87-76.

What to know: Tristen Newton was just about alone in a road loss to the Jayhawks. He netted 31 points in a 69-65 defeat – his teammates didn’t offer enough help to steal one at Allen Fieldhouse. Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban answered the bell next time out in the Jimmy V Classic, part of four men in double figures as UConn buried the Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden.

2. Marquette (7-2)

Last week, 1: Beat Southern, lost at Wisconsin, beat Texas

This week: Notre Dame, St. Thomas

What to know: There has to be a penalty for losing at some point. The Golden Eagles came up short against the in-state rival Badgers thanks to 7-for-29 shooting from 3-point range and a 38-23 wipeout on the glass. Marquette never led in the game and slips behind the Huskies here because of it. These two programs still occupy their own private tier in the conference until further notice.

3. Creighton (7-1)

Last week, 5: Beat Oklahoma State, Nebraska

This week: Central Michigan, UNLV (Henderson, Nev.)

What to know: The Bluejays made easy work of the Cowboys and Cornhuskers on the road, winning both games by double digits. Baylor Scheierman has hit for at least 20 points in four of his last five games and Ryan Kalkbrenner has double-doubles in each of his last two. The Chippewas should be a layup at home before a trip to Dollar Loan Center and an alleged neutral date with the Runnin’ Rebels.

4. Providence (7-2)

Last week, 4: Beat Wagner, beat Rhode Island, lost at Oklahoma

This week: Brown, Sacred Heart

What to know: The Friars received votes in last week’s version of the AP poll. Those could disappear after a road loss against the Sooners, as Providence managed just nine points in the final 14 minutes. They’ll be expected to take care of the Bears and Pioneers leading into Big East play, but we won’t learn much more about the Friars until an opening league home date with Marquette.

5. Butler (7-2)

Last week, 9: Beat Texas Tech (OT), Buffalo

This week: California

What to know: The Bulldogs have played good basketball in the early going — two top-30 losses and a pair of top-100 wins, according to KenPom.com. Their home victory against the Red Raiders included 23 assists and 54.5% shooting. Jahmyl Telfort led five in double figures with 26 points and DJ Davis closed 10-for-10 at the foul line while adding 25.

6. St. John’s (6-2)

Last week, 7: Beat West Virginia, Sacred Heart

This week: Boston College (Brooklyn)

What to know: The Red Storm renew old Big East hostilities when they host the Eagles on Sunday at Barclays Center. Joel Soriano hit for 24 points and nine rebounds in a gritty road win against the Mountaineers, part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. St. John’s committed just six turnovers and limited West Virginia to only six assists.

7. Villanova (6-4)

Last week, 3: Lost to Saint Joseph’s, Drexel (Wells Fargo), at Kansas State (OT)

This week: UCLA

What to know: Hard to give the Wildcats much love when they’re the worst team in their own city. Villanova finished 0-3 against Big 5 opponents, including a 13-point home spanking against the Hawks and a stunner against the Dragons at Wells Fargo Center. Their barren start to December continued in an overtime loss against a fellow group of Wildcats in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Last week, 8: Beat Northeastern, lost at Baylor

This week: Rutgers, Monmouth

What to know: The Pirates don’t have a win inside the top 200 according to KenPom.com — the Huskies are their most noteworthy victim to date. They have a chance to change that in a New Jersey grudge match with the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. No time like the present for Seton Hall to muster some momentum.

9. Xavier (4-5)

Last week, 6: Lost to Oakland, Houston, Delaware

This week: Cincinnati

What to know: The Musketeers have lost three straight at Cintas Center for just the fourth time since the building opened in 2000. The outcomes of those other three campaigns? No postseason in 2004-05, an Elite Eight appearance in 2016-17 and an NIT berth in 2018-19. There’s still time for Xavier to get right, but a bitter crosstown matchup with the Bearcats is a tough spot to find comfort.

10. Georgetown (5-3)

Last week, 10: Beat Merrimack, lost to TCU

This week: Syracuse, Coppin State

What to know: Justice is balance, right? The Hoyas escaped an upset bid at home against the Warriors partly thanks to a controversial late call and lost to the Horned Frogs by the same means. Joe Gallo’s phantom technical foul in the final two minutes was followed next time out by Emanuel Miller’s 3-pointer after stepping on the sideline.

Last week: Lost to Iowa State, at Texas A&M

This week: Louisville

What to know: The ongoing embarrassment continues for the Blue Demons — losses to the Cyclones and at the Aggies by a combined 44 points. This team isn’t competitive, let alone threatening to win any games. DePaul hosts an ignominious showdown on Saturday — the Cardinals are a rival among the worst current programs in a power conference.

