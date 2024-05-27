Connecticut hosts Phoenix after Copper's 32-point performance

Phoenix Mercury (3-2, 1-2 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-0, 4-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -6.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury visits the Connecticut Sun after Kahleah Copper scored 32 points in the Mercury's 107-92 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Connecticut went 13-7 at home a season ago while going 27-13 overall. The Sun allowed opponents to score 79.0 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Phoenix finished 9-31 overall with a 1-19 record on the road a season ago. The Mercury averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.