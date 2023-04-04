Connecticut finishes first in final USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll

Connecticut closes the book on one of the most dominant NCAA tournament runs in recent memory with the well-earned No. 1 ranking in the final USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll.

The Huskies claim all 32 first-place votes after concluding their title run with another double-digit victory against San Diego State in the championship game.

San Diego State does finish second, though it was far from unanimous as the voting reflected a wide variety of perspectives following such a wild and unpredictable tournament that saw three teams reach the Final Four for the first time.

Connecticut players pose with the championship trophy after defeating San Diego State in the final game of the 2023 NCAA men's tournament at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Miami, UConn’s semifinal opponent, finishes third. Alabama is fourth just ahead of surprise semifinalist Florida Atlantic, though the top-five finish for the Owls is far and away their highest poll position in the brief history of the program.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

LOOKING AHEAD: UConn, Duke lead next season's way-too-early Top 25

RIGHT CALL: National title validates Connecticut's move to Big East

Houston, which held the top ranking heading into the tournament, finishes at No. 6. Texas lands at No. 7, followed by UCLA. Kansas State and Gonzaga round out the top 10.

Purdue, previously ranked third before becoming just the second No. 1 seed to fall to a 16, lands at No. 13 in the final voting. Arizona, another first-round upset victim as a second seed, falls nine spots to No. 17. Kansas, whose title defense ended with a second-round exit, finishes at No. 11. Virginia has the biggest drop, slipping 13 places to No. 23 after its loss to Furman in the first round.

UConn heads a group of four Big East teams in the final poll that also includes No. 12 Creighton, No. 14 Marquette and No. 15 Xavier. The Big 12 and the SEC also have four in the rankings as Texas A&M edges out TCU for the 25th spot. The ACC and Big Ten finish with three apiece.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uconn, San Diego State top final men's college basketball coaches poll