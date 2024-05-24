Connecticut faces Chicago after overtime win

Connecticut Sun (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-1, 1-0 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Chicago Sky following the Sun's 83-82 overtime win against the Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Connecticut finished 14-6 in Eastern Conference play and 27-13 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Sun gave up 79.0 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.