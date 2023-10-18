Connecticut defensive back ‘CJ’ Bell recaps his Rutgers football visit

Charles ‘CJ’ Bell visited Rutgers on Saturday, giving the talented defensive back prospect a chance to catch one of the most exciting Rutgers games in the past decade.

Bell, a class of 2025 recruit at St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut), is one of the top defensive back recruits in the region. He already holds offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, UConn, UMass, Notre Dame, Penn State and Rutgers among others.

He is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback prospect.

Saturday’s game was an epic one for Rutgers. Down 18 points in the fourth quarter, Rutgers rattled off three straight touchdowns to secure a 27-24 win over Michigan State.

“It was great. We were dancing in the rain during the comeback,” Bell told Rutgers Wire. “And dancing in the locker room after the game. I had a lot of fun.”

With the win on Saturday, Rutgers improved to 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten).

For Bell, it was a chance to see in action to the culture that is being re-established at Rutgers in what is now the fourth year of head coach Greg Schiano. With the win, Rutgers is now a win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

“Greg Schiano coming back is great for Rutgers,” Bell said. “I’m from Boston (so) me and him talked a lot about the Patriots and the McCourty brothers.”

Bell’s next visit will be at Penn State on Nov. 7 for the game against Michigan.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire