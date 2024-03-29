Connected to the game: Kernels' Markus Talley is Mitchell Republic's 2024 boys basketball player of the year

Mar. 29—MITCHELL — As far back as Markus Talley can remember, he's had a basketball in his hands.

He recalls his parents taking him to the Mitchell Recreation Center to shoot around and taking an interest in NBA games on television at a young age. He remembers playing some of his first organized basketball as a first and second-grader, and it was during grade school that he started making memories with several of his current Mitchell Kernels teammates.

"I've always enjoyed basketball. It was just the most fun sport to me, and it's all I ever wanted to do," Talley said. "I grew up watching basketball and some football, but with basketball, I just connected to it more."

That deep-rooted link between Talley and his lone varsity sport is evident. Even in the midst of heated contests, Talley appears at peace, with a steady, stoic demeanor ever-present when he steps foot on the court.

A 6-foot-1 junior in his first season playing the lead guard role for the Kernels, Talley put together a breakout campaign that guided Mitchell High School boys basketball to its first state championship in 19 years. Talley paced the Kernels in points (17.3) and assists (4.1) per game and was second on the team with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing, earning Class AA all-state, all-tournament and all-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors along the way.

"You can't find a kid who's as coachable, humble and skilled and who contributes in all phases of the game like Markus," said MHS head coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt. "I've watched a lot of the best players — all of (Class) AA and some A and B — Markus Talley is my No. 1 draft pick, and he would be a lot of people's No. 1 pick, I think."

For his exceptional junior campaign and role in delivering an elusive state title, Markus Talley earned the Mitchell Republic's 2024 boys basketball player of the year award.

The award is selected by the newspaper's sports staff via a point-based voting system that awards five points to the top player, four points to the second player on the ballot and so on. Talley garnered three first-place votes and 19 total points to become the third Kernel to claim the award in the past four seasons, joining 2021 winner Zane Alm and 2022 honoree Caden Hinker.

Other players receiving consideration were Mitchell teammates Colton Smith, who received the remaining first-place vote, and Gavin Soukup, Howard's Kolt Koepsell and Luke Koepsell, Mitchell Christian's Aiden Lieber, Wessington Springs' Ryder Michalek, Canistota's Tate Ortman and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Jeff Boschee.

Kreutzfeldt first recalls seeing Talley on a basketball court as a fourth or fifth-grader playing for the Mitchell Swish. Even at that age, Talley had set himself apart from his peers.

"You just knew he had it," Kreutzfeldt said.

Talley credits his early development in large part to his exposure to sports at a young age as the son of two former standout Dakota Wesleyan athletes. Talley's mother, Katrina (Brooks) Talley, became a Tiger after a decorated prep career at Andes Central, where she was named the Mitchell Republic's 2003 volleyball player of the year. His father, Kevin, occupied the Corn Palace court as a member of the DWU men's basketball team.

Kevin Talley, who helped coach the Mitchell Swish squad Kreutzfeldt first came across, still remembers giving Markus, the oldest of three Talley children, a basketball around the age of 5 and seeing the youngster's face light up with a smile.

The extra bond the father and son have in their shared affinity for basketball has only strengthened over the years as Markus has worked his way up the ranks.

"We could talk basketball all day, Markus and I, so there's a balance of knowing when to talk about it and when not to," Kevin Talley said. "But somehow, it always comes back to us talking about basketball."

By the time Markus Talley was an eighth-grader, he'd been called up to play on the freshman and sophomore teams. As a freshman, Talley was named to the varsity roster and, by coincidence, was handed the same jersey number for the Kernels that his father sported for the Tigers — No. 4.

Though Talley wasn't a regular member of the rotation as a freshman, he began the next season in a prominent role off the bench. It wasn't long before Talley forced the coaching staff's hand toward inserting him in the starting lineup based on his performances in junior varsity contests.

This season, Talley looked the part of the best player in the state. In his first season as the Kernels' starting point guard, he helped spur Mitchell to its first state championship since 2005. With a 23-1 record, 2023-24 was the Kernels' best overall season in nearly four decades.

"He's the 2.0 version of me," Kevin Talley said, noting Markus' on-court demeanor and competitiveness as similarities to his own playing days. "I gave him the ball at an early age, and he took it and ran with it.

"I'm having the time of my life right now just watching him go through the process and find the success that he's having," he added. "There's nothing better."

One thing is for certain, Kreutzfeldt is thankful No. 4 plays for the Kernels and not against them.

"If I was coaching against Markus Talley, I have no idea what I would tell my guys to do," Kreutzfeldt said. "He's a lefty, but he goes to his right. He's going to shoot it from anywhere. He'll pull up for a floater, he'll get to the rim and he makes good passes.

"Markus is good at so many things, but No. 1 is he makes almost no mistakes," he added. "It's the right play every single time. He's an impossible guard."

For the season, Talley averaged 1.5 turnovers per game despite having the ball in his hands on practically every possession. In 92 total minutes at the state tournament, Talley turned the ball over six times and just once during a 32-minute outing in the state championship game.

Never was Talley's sharp decision-making and mistake-free play more evident than in the final moments of the title tilt. After pulling down a rebound on a Brandon Valley missed free throw, Talley brought the ball up the floor for what ended up as Mitchell's final offensive possession of the season.

To start the sequence, Talley handed off to Gavin Soukup, who promptly passed back to Talley on the right wing. Kreutzfeldt considered calling a timeout to set up a plan for the crucial possession but ultimately trusted the ball in Talley's hands and let the Kernels play it out.

Colton Smith provided a screen, which Talley used to drive toward the baseline. With Brandon Valley's 6-foot-8 center Josh Olthoff defending the lane, Talley effectively had two options: pull up for a floater, his go-to shot when attacking the basket, or get the ball to Gavin Hinker, who Olthoff had left uncovered to play help defense on Talley.

Talley opted for the latter, wrapping a pass around the oncoming Olthoff and into Hinker's waiting hands for a go-ahead layup with 30 seconds to play.

"I remember getting the ball and driving baseline. I saw the big (Olthoff) step up, so I passed it to Big Gav (Hinker), and I thought he was gonna dunk it," Talley recalled. "If (Olthoff) wouldn't have stepped up, I probably would've shot it."

"He was unselfish in a moment that had all the glory," Kreutzfeldt offered. "He could've shot his right-handed floater, but he knew there was a better play there and he made it."

Two ensuing defensive stops on the other end of the floor cemented Talley-to-Hinker as the championship-winning play.

"It's awesome, but it still hasn't really set in. Once we see that banner, it'll be ..." Talley said, trailing off but nodding his head in approval.

While awaiting the unveiling of the Kernels' 2024 championship banner, Markus Talley isn't shy about letting his thoughts drift to next season.

Less than three weeks removed from the championship triumph, Talley admits to already having a three-word phrase on his mind: "Back to back."

No school outside of Sioux Falls has won consecutive Class AA boys basketball titles since Mitchell in 1996 and 1997. In pursuit of snapping that streak, Talley feels he can get better in all areas, with a focus on getting stronger and more explosive. Talley has already started practicing for summer AAU basketball, where he'll compete with the Sanford Sports Academy team out of Sioux Falls this year.

Next season, as a senior, Kreutzfeldt thinks Talley can continue to be more aggressive on the court but also says any criticism at this point is nitpicking.

While it'll be Talley's last in a Mitchell uniform, next year isn't likely to be the end of his basketball career. Though it's still relatively early in the process, Talley said he's heard from several universities in the region about playing college basketball, which has been a dream of his for quite some time.

"That's something I've always wanted to do is play in college," Talley said. "If I get that chance, it'll be pretty fun."

Here's a look at the other players who received consideration, with their vote-point totals in parentheses:

Colton Smith, Mitchell (16): Alongside Talley as an all-state first-team pick in Class AA, Smith led the Kernels in points (17.7), rebounds (8.9), steals (1.6) and assists (1.4) per game during the regular season. En route to the state title, the 6-foot-5 sophomore forward/guard averaged 10.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game to earn all-tournament honors.

Kolt Koepsell, Howard (10): Representing the Class B state champions on the all-state first team, Koepsell averaged a double-double for the season at 14.5 points and 10.2 rebounds with 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. The 6-foot-8 senior center upped his scoring average to 18 points and 14 rebounds per game in the state tournament, including a final line of 24 points, 14 points, three blocks and two steals in the title game victory.

Gavin Soukup, Mitchell (4): The 6-foot-3 senior guard capped his Mitchell career with a flourish at the Class AA state tournament. As the only Kernel to score in double figures in all three games, Soukup put up 17.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game to lead Mitchell's state championship push. For the season, Soukup notched 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest and was a second-team all-state selection.

Aiden Lieber, Mitchell Christian (4): The 6-foot-2 senior guard posted 29.9 points per game for the season and ranked as the state's leader in scoring average. Lieber earned a Class B third-team all-state nod for his efforts, which also included a double-double average with 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Luke Koepsell, Howard (3): As the leading scorer for the state champion Tigers, the 6-foot-4 junior forward was a Class B second-team all-state selection. Koepsell averaged 15.6 points per game on 10.5 shot attempts and 58% shooting from the field, adding 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to his tally.

Ryder Michalek, Wessington Springs (2): A key piece of the Spartans' Class B consolation title run, the 6-foot-3 junior forward provided 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Michalek, who became a 1,000-point career scorer this season, was also named to the all-281 Conference honor team.

Tage Ortman, Canistota (1): Named the Cornbelt Conference Most Valuable Player, Ortman was a first-team all-state selection in Class B. The 6-foot senior guard and future Dakota State Trojan put up 23.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Hawks this season.

Jeff Boschee, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (1): An all-281 Conference selection, the 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Boschee poured in 55 points across the two region postseason contests to power the Blackhawks to their first-ever Class A SoDak 16 in their final season as a Class A program.

