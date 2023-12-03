Connect Four, cornhole and winning: How the Ravens find locker room harmony with big personalities

BALTIMORE — The Ravens locker room has housed its share of big personalities over the years — Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs, to name a few. This year isn’t much different when looking down the roster and to all corners of the expansive and mostly rectangular space inside the team’s sprawling practice facility in Owings Mills.

Tucked away in the back right corner of the room is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s locker, next to that of eager and talented rookie receiver Zay Flowers. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, gets dressed amid a small bank of a half dozen lockers that juts out from the right about halfway into the room, with backup Tyler Huntley and offensive linemen Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley next to him. On the wall to their left are inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone. Just around the corner from Jackson is outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. In the back left corner of the room, running back Gus Edwards is next to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is next to receiver Rashod Bateman, who is a couple of spots removed from outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The first locker on the right when entering the room, meanwhile, belongs to kicker Justin Tucker, who, as teammates are eager to point out, has less work to do than everybody else, so it makes for an easy in and out.

Players do not choose their own lockers and the layout of the room is not happenstance, a team official confirms. It is decided by coach John Harbaugh, with the idea of blending a group of disparate men into a homogenous sort of football feng shui.

“I was in the corner in other locker rooms; but this is the corner,” Beckham, who has played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, told The Baltimore Sun. “It’s kind of a trapping feeling; it feels like you can’t get out. I’m not mad at it. I don’t mind it.”

He also has no problem fitting his stardom and ego into a room with no shortage of both. Jackson is a former NFL Most Valuable Player. Clowney is a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Humphrey is a former All-Pro with designs on a second career in media. Van Noy is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Smith, an All-Pro, and Hamilton, a second-year star out of Notre Dame, are the vocal leaders of a defense that is perhaps the best in the NFL. Stanley is one of the highest paid at his position and often makes his way through the locker room cushioned by giant, fluffy slippers.

How does a group as vibrant as this and with that much individual acclaim all get along so harmoniously? Winning helps, a lot. The Ravens are 9-3 and have the AFC’s best record. So, apparently, do cornhole and Connect Four. Both games are as paramount as helmets.

Cornhole made its debut in the Ravens’ locker room in 2010 when defensive end Cory Redding introduced them to it. It offered a way to chill while also fueling their natural competitive nature, and it was at one time so popular that former quarterback Joe Flacco and ex-punter Sam Koch became members of the American Cornhole Association. When the team went to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season, their four cornhole boards made the trip to New Orleans, too.

While there is only one board in the locker room now, it remains a popular pastime among several players, including Jackson and Beckham, wide receivers coach Greg Lewis and even security.

Most players agree that Tucker is the best cornhole player on the team because of the rhythmic nature of his position and the extra time he has. “The thing about kickers is they’re always good at everything they do,” said Queen, who ranks himself third on the team behind Tucker and practice squad receiver Laquon Treadwell. “They’re weird people.”

“It’s more like we’re bonding,” Beckham said. “You see people [trash] talking each other, competing trying to elevate each other. I enjoy it. We got 5-10 minutes, we could sit here and talk [trash] and then we go out there and we’re locked in.”

Smith, meanwhile, usually prefers Connect Four. One late August day during training camp, he took to social media to brag about beating Hamilton, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and Queen in quick succession. He said he took up the game from a neighbor. But when he got beat during a recent visit to Henderson Hopkins Elementary School earlier this year, the 26-year-old sat there in disbelief.

“I’m a competitor,” Smith said. “I approach it trying to win each and every game.”

For those who wish to unwind elsewhere, there’s also a small basketball hoop in the center of the room (though it gets little use) as well as a big screen TV with a couple of large leather couches.

Clowney, 30, is one of those who prefers a more restful pursuit. “I come in, take little naps here and there, go to meetings,” he said. “I used to [play] but I don’t play the games no more. I just have fun playing football.”

That seems to be a common thread as much as anything (again, winning helps).

“More in past years guys would come in and work and get up out of here,” Huntley said. “Now it seems everybody is of one accord. You’re not just coming to work, you’re coming to be with your teammates and actually enjoying days.”

Added Queen: “Everybody trusts each other. I think the biggest thing from other years is, I wouldn’t say selfishness, but people definitely wanted to make their own plays, including myself.”

There have been other differences outside the locker room, too, including veterans getting days off when they need them and several “mental sweat” practices, as Harbaugh refers to them.

It’s all led to a vibe that has been noticeable, particularly to Beckham and Clowney. Both had ugly and unceremonious exits from Cleveland, and while each had less to do with teammates than the organization itself, the two stars have found a certain amount of peace that has allowed them to continue to produce at an impactful level.

“There’s no selfish individuals in here,” said Clowney, who has also played for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. “Everyone is looking out for each other. Makes it a lot easier when you got them type of guys around.”

Beckham, 31, said he also sees a similarity in the dynamic of this team and the Rams team he won a Super Bowl with in February 2022.

“Before it starts [when there’s] no wins, no losses, everything is all good,” he said. “And then you see losses happen and you find out true colors.

“We had some losses early in the season and there was a lot of talk of, who is this team? I’ve been around long enough to know how it goes to know that looking at the people and the team we have in the locker room, the defense we go against every day is the best in the league, it’s just an incredible team, incredible energy. I don’t think there’s ever a personality clash because the personalities are all competitive and everyone wants to be great. When I went to the Rams, I got to see what a championship locker room was like. It gives me that very familiar feeling. You want to see what you’re like when adversity hits. We’ve seen a little bit of it, but things have been pretty good.”

Yet, for all the cornhole and Connect Four and “Kumbaya,” there’s one thing that trumps them all.

Said Beckham: “Winning always helps.”