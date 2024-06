ERIE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost to Chartiers Valley 15-5 on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Hagerty Family Events Center.

The Eagles trailed 9-4 at halftime and couldn’t keep up with the Mustangs’ offense.

Junior Victoria Medrick scored all five of Conneaut’s goals.

Conneaut has won four straight District 10 championships but has not advanced beyond the first round of the PIAA tournament.