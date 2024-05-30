Conneaut takes down Fairview 16-4 to win fourth straight district title

FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team defeated Fairview 16-4 to win its fourth straight District 10 title on Wednesday at Fairview High School.

The Eagles stayed strong on offense and in the neutral zone, forcing turnovers and making the Tigers’ life difficult on offense.

The first quarter began with Conneaut scoring three quick goals to take an early lead. Fairview responded, but the Eagles defense held strong, not allowing Fairview to get in the crease for easy shots.

“We came out to win and that’s exactly what we did” said first-year Conneaut head coach Sarah Kelly. “There are a lot of new girls on our team to build up for next year and we’re very excited about what the future looks like for Conneaut.”

Victoria Medrick led the Eagles offense. Medrick led the team in goals with eight. Lilly Detelich tallied three goals and Lana Johnston scored two goals. Helena Yohn and Camille Turner scored one each.

Conneaut’s offense was unrelenting, constantly putting pressure on Fairview’s defense with passes to the middle of the zone. The Eagles also took advantage on the rush, scoring multiple goals and creating many more chances. The Tigers found ways to get moving on offense, but Conneaut always stayed strong on defense.

In the second half, Conneaut really turned it up on offense, scoring goal after goal after goal. The Eagles were strong in the neutral zone on groundballs, making it difficult for Fairview to get the ball back.

Fairview also had problems executing on draws, as Conneaut found ways to get the ball and turn up field as soon as the ball was recovered. The constant pressure and speed of Conneaut overwhelmed and tired out the Tigers defense, making the Eagles’ jobs even easier.

“We’re really excited,” said Kelly. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls for this being my first season. I’m really excited for them moving foward and to be their coach is something really special.”

The players were excited to try and win the program’s fourth consecutive district title.

“It was extremely important,” said Alayna Ott. “We’ve been working at it the past four years and it’s always one of our main goals at the beginning of the season.”

Though the senior class has won a district title each year they’ve played, it was the first title for Kelly.

“They were excited to have a clean slate,” said Kelly. “To just do it all over again for the girls that were on the team this year. Super sad to see some of our seniors go, but they have left behind a really great program.”

Conneaut will move on to the state tournament, starting on June 4, where the Eagles will play the second seed from District 7.

“We have so much pride in what we do,” said Ott. “It doesn’t satisfy us to do it once or twice, or even three times. We want to win as much as we can, every single year.”

Even though the team has continued to win, the team still always finds ways to improve and get better each and every year.

“As a freshman I had a lot of really great seniors to look up to,” said Turner. “We had a couple of record holders that I looked up to a lot. Just to grow as seniors now and accomplish the same thing we did as freshman year as a team is really special.”