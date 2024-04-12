Conneaut spoils Meadville's home opener with 12-0 win

Apr. 12—Bender Field was the site of the first home game in program history for the Meadville girls lacrosse team on Thursday.

Conneaut, the winners of the past three District 10 Class 2A championships, played the role of spoiler. The Eagles bested Meadville 12-0 in a soggy region matchup.

The Eagles did most of their damage in the opening quarter. Junior Lana Johnston scored just over two minutes into the game. From there, the Eagles went to work, adding six more goals to their tally and leading 7-0 after the first quarter.

"I think we came out really wanting to play strong, clean and be able to show a brand new program what they can look forward to as they get more games under their belt," Conneaut head coach Sarah Kelly said. "It was their second game and their first here at home on turf. That can bring emotion into it too."

Meadville dialed in its defense after the opening quarter. Conneaut's Lilly Detelich scored late in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs kept things close. Freshman goalie Alexis McFadden made numerous key saves.

"I could not be prouder of the girls. They did great. They did better than their first game at McDowell," Meadville head coach Frances Kennedy said. "They were able to hold Cash pretty steadily in regard to points.

"Our goalie, Lexis McFadden, is phenomenal. I wanna say she blocked as many if not more than what made it past her."

Conneaut added three more goals in the third quarter and a 12th with about a minute left to play in the final stanza.

The Eagles were led by Victoria Medrick and Johnston who each scored a hat trick. Detelich scored two goals. Conneaut got one goal each from Abaigail Mozina, Camille Turner, Katie Gillette and Rachel Hunter.

"We don't get to play a lot of games on turf. That changed the way we play a little bit in terms of how the ball moves," Kelly said. "I am really proud of my girls and really proud of Meadville and how they came out and kept hustling."

Conneaut is 2-0 overall and in region action. The Eagles will host Cathedral Prep on Monday for another region game.

"In terms of things I love from the girls, their teamwork, their hustle and ability to play with each other and not against themselves. Some things to work on in the future are some foundational things, basic skills we've worked on since the beginning all the way til now," Kelly said. "It's super important to get those down. When we play teams that are super competitive that's when those skills will really count."

Meadville dropped to 0-2, but Kennedy is happy with the progress her young team has already made.

"We have a great group of girls. They're getting better, they're eager and they want to learn. It's just amazing to see already," Kennedy said. "We need to work on our defense and also our positioning for offense, getting in there and to the net. We need to put points on the board. But they're new, they're fresh, the points will come.

"We're focused on learning and getting better this year."

The Bulldogs are back in action on April 22 at Bender Field. They will host Fairview.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.