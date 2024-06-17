Conneaut to send three to international Soap Box Derby in Akron

Jun. 17—CONNEAUT — Family is never far from the center of the Soap Box Derby racing experience, and Saturday's event was no different.

Khloe DeFazio, 14, a student at Edgewood High School, thought her day was over quickly when her crashed at the finish line early in the competition.

"It was very scary," DeFazio said of the car that went spinning out of control and was damaged. She was unhurt but upset, and decided to walk up the hill instead of taking the normal motorized transportation.

She said she had decided she was done for the day but by the time she got to the top of the hill her dad and uncle were already working on the car. "They didn't give me a choice," she said with a laugh.

DeFazio was glad she continued and eventually worked her way through the loser's bracket to the championship of the Masters division, and earned a trip to Akron.

The International Soap Box World Championships are scheduled for of July 14-20 in Akron. Three winners from Conneaut have won in Akron during the last 39 years. Tim Scrofano won the Akron event in 1996, Alexis Rhodes in 2003 and Cayson Hayes in 2023.

Tristan Hall won the Super Stock division and Abby Estock took the Stock division on Saturday with both also earning a trip to Akron.

Estock leaped into the arms of her father Scott Estock after taking the ride from the base of Broad Street Hill back to the top. She then ran and got another hug from her grandmother.

Krista Shean started competing in the Soap Box Derby in 1986, won the event, and headed to Akron in 1988. She was back on the hill on Saturday with here son Kennedy Shean, 8, who got third place.

"It is so nostalgic. It's great to be here," Shean said. She said her father David Shean has been a driving force behind the family's Soap Box Derby experience, but he is retiring after this year.

She said 13 relatives have gone to Akron in the last 30 plus years, and are not above talking a little trash to each other at family gatherings. Who made the most trips to Akron and who finished highest become a part of family lore, she said.

"It is so much fun to have the whole family here. The memories are irreplaceable," Shean said.

Shean said the family had a nephew and two cousins competing on Saturday, in addition to her son.

The family competition got especially intense as siblings Isabella and Dylan Schreiber finished second and third in the Super Stock division.

Scott Estock said his family races Soap Box Derby events throughout the year and spend a lot of time working on the car and race strategy.