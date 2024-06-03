Advertisement
Conneaut returns to the state tournament

alex topor, the meadville tribune, pa.
The Conneaut girls lacrosse team is in the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. The Eagles (10-5) will play Chartiers Valley (16-3) today at 6 p.m. at the Hagerty Family Events Center in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Chartiers Valley lost to Mars 14-6 in the WPIAL championship to earn their trip to the state playoffs. Conneaut and Chartiers Valley played two years ago in the state tournament, to which the Colts won 17-4. Conneaut played Blackhawk last season and Mars three years ago.

Conneaut defeated Fairview 16-4 to win its fourth D-10 championship in a row. Junior Victoria Medrick scored eight goals to lead the attack. Lilly Detelich and Lana Johnston scored three and two goals, respectively. Helena Yohn and Camille Turner each scored once.