Conneaut returns to the state tournament

The Conneaut girls lacrosse team is in the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. The Eagles (10-5) will play Chartiers Valley (16-3) today at 6 p.m. at the Hagerty Family Events Center in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Chartiers Valley lost to Mars 14-6 in the WPIAL championship to earn their trip to the state playoffs. Conneaut and Chartiers Valley played two years ago in the state tournament, to which the Colts won 17-4. Conneaut played Blackhawk last season and Mars three years ago.

Conneaut defeated Fairview 16-4 to win its fourth D-10 championship in a row. Junior Victoria Medrick scored eight goals to lead the attack. Lilly Detelich and Lana Johnston scored three and two goals, respectively. Helena Yohn and Camille Turner each scored once.