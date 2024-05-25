Conneaut loses to Cathedral Prep to close season

ERIE — Conneaut lost to Cathedral Prep 8-1 in Thursday's softball District 10 Class 4A semifinal at Penn State Behrend.

Conneaut took the lead in the top of the first inning. Jaidyn Jordan's RBI single scored Courtney Vennare from third base, who singled in the first at-bat of the game.

The Ramblers answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame and took a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Conneaut went three up, three down in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Cathedral Prep scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take full control of the game. Conneaut was out-hit 12-3 and had four errors to Cathedral Prep's one.

Conneaut got one hit each from Hailey Gilliland, Vennare and Jordan. The loss ended the Eagles' season at 8-11 overall.

Conneaut lost to Cathedral Prep in the District 10 semifinals last year 2-1. Gone from that team were two all-state players in Brooke Wise and Linda Shepard, as well as several other starters.

"Replacing three quarters of last year’s team is never easy, but our girls this year really stepped up. We as a coaching staff are very pleased with our girls making it to the semifinals in D-10. Was it the outcome we wanted? No, but they left everything out on the field," Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko said." From where we started at, in the beginning of the year and how we finished, our girls did everything that we asked and more."

Conneaut's starting lineup on Thursday consisted of two freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and three seniors. This year's postseason run should be beneficial in the long run. Onderko also said the junior high team is very talented.

"Our team gained a lot of experience this year that will only help for the future. We had a lot of firsts with a good majority of our players and that can’t be ignored," Onderko said. "As the year went on, you could see the confidence build and the knowledge expand for the game. Losing Kylie (Shrock), Jaidyn (Jordan) and Jill (Mihoci) to graduation won’t be easy to replace. Especially with what they have done for our program over the years, but I’m sure we have girls waiting in the wings to step up again."

------------

Conneaut (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Vennare 3-1-1-0, Gilliland 2-0-1-0, Harrington 3-0-0-0, Shrock 3-0-0-0, Jordan 3-0-1-1, Mihoci 3-0-0-0, Dendis 3-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0, Potts 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-3-1.

Cathedral Prep (8)

(AB-R-H-BI) P. Simmerman 3-2-1-0, Baldi 2-0-1-3, M. Simmerman 4-0-1-1, Moore 4-0-1-1, Dudenhoeffer 3-1-2-0, Thomas 4-0-2-0, Chimera 2-0-1-0, Kaliszewski 3-2-1-1, Primavere 4-2-2-2, Vandervort 0-1-0-0, Wojnarowski 0-0-0-0. Totals 29-8-12-8.

Conneaut 100 000 0 — 1 3 4

Cathedral Prep 120 050 x — 8 12 1

BATTING

2B: CP — Primavere, Dudenhoeffer.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Shrock 4-3-1-0-3, Jordan 4-8-5-3-1-1; CP — M. Simmerman 7-3-1-0-11-1.