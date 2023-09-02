Conneaut breaks home loss streak with 32-13 victory against Seneca

Sep. 2—LINESVILLE — 1,075 days. It had been nearly a full three years since the Conneaut Eagles football team won a game on its home field, but the Eagles broke that spell on Friday night.

Conneaut beat Seneca 32-13 in a non-region game to push ahead to 1-1. The win not only means the Eagles are 1-1, but it meant the world to the Conneaut fans in attendance. After the teams shook hands, the student section stormed the field to celebrate the victory.

"This is huge. You saw the reaction of the fans tonight. I had to blow the whistle so I could calm them down to talk in the end zone," Conneaut head coach Josh Blood said. "It's huge to this community. We really take a lot of pride in being able to say we represent all of these communities that make up CASH. These kids, they put it on the line tonight for their community."

Instrumental in the win was Joe Furgiuele, who rushed three times for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He had a fourth touchdown called back for an illegal block. He racked up his ridiculous 63.6 yards per carry average on a misdirection play that was perfectly executed.

"It's a play we knew we'd be able to execute and run pretty well this week. We repped the heck out of it knowing that's what we need to be successful," Blood said. "Not only has it been a long time since we won here, it's been a long time since the offense has shown up and shown out. We were only eight points away from scoring as many points as we scored all of last year. That's huge for these guys to see they can do it."

Also scoring on offense was quarterback Ben Easler who scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on a sneak in the second quarter. In the first quarter, he connected with Pheonix Humprheys on a seven-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.

Humprheys also played a big role on defense. He intercepted two passes in the first half and had a tough assignment in helping contain Seneca quarterback Nolan Seabury.

"He (Seabury) is a heck of a good football player. We knew he would be the focal point of the offense. We know they like to throw to their wide receiver No. 7," Blood said. "We spied him with our cornerback Pheonix Humprheys and he came away and just picked it off two times and threw off their gameplan I think."

The game wasn't without drama, though. Seneca tied the game in the first quarter after recovering a fumble on a punt return. To open the second half while down 20-6, the Bobcats recovered an onside kick and nearly made it a one-possession game.

Senior linebacker Logan Groover came up big on a fourth-and-one Seneca rushing attempt on the goal line to keep the Bobcats out of the end zone. Furgiuele broke free for an 81-yard scamper just a few plays later to give the Eagles a 26-6 lead.

"It feels amazing because we haven't won in three years and we came out here and we did it," Groover, one of two seniors on the team said. "It was a great win, everybody at the school came out. The fan section was amazing like they always are."

Easler was 13-15 for 165 yards in the air. Max Getz led the receivers with four catches for 72 yards.

Conneaut is 1-1 and will play another non-region game on Thursday at Harbor Creek.

------

Seneca 0 6 0 7 — 13

Conneaut 6 14 6 6 — 32

First Quarter

C — Ben Easler 7-yard pass to Pheonix Humprheys (run failed).

Second Quarter

S — Nolan Seabury 4-yard rush (PAT no good).

C — Joe Furgiuele 35-yard rush (run failed)

C — Easler 1-yard rush (Easler run)

Third Quarter

C — Furgiuele 81-yard rush (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

S — Seabury 2-yard rush (PAT good)

C — Furgiuele 75-yard rush (run failed)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: S — Seabury 27-123, Cadden 19-84, Scalise 2-26, Harwood 1-14; C — Furgiuele 3-191, Getz 2-3, Groover 6-11, Easer 4-1.

PASSING: S — Seabury 9-18 68 yards 2 int; C — Easler 13-15 165 yards 1 td.

RECEIVING: S — Randazzo 6-54, Harwood 2-13, Gladitz 1-1; C — Humphreys 4-19, Getz 4-72, Groover 2-31, 3-42..

Records: Seneca 0-2; Conneaut 1-1.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.