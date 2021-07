Associated Press

Jordan Spieth put on a Sunday charge that gave him a chance to win the British Open. Slowed by two bogeys over the opening six holes in the final round at Royal St. George's, the three-time major champion began his rally with an eagle putt on the par-5 seventh hole and played the final holes in 6 under for a closing round of 4-under 66. “The finish yesterday was about as upset as I’ve taken a finish of a round to the house,” said Spieth, who refused to speak to the media after his third round.