Ryan O'Reilly has most Canadian reaction after dropping f-bomb in interview

No one could fault St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly for being overcome with emotion as his team lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

O’Reilly, who was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner after notching eight goals and 23 points through the playoffs, spoke to Sportsnet’s Scott Oake immediately after the horn sounded on the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

Hilarity ensued, and there’s some coarse language in there, if you’re not keen on it.

“Once we got that lead, we knew we were gonna f—ing get it,” O’Reilly said, praising goaltending Jordan Binnington for his star performance in Game 7.

O’Reilly profusely apologized immediately after dropping the expletive, and again after the interview wrapped up. Who could blame him? If we had a trophy case that includes the Lady Byng, Selke, a Cup and Conn Smythe before 30, we wouldn’t be necessarily all too gentlemanly either.

And now, here’s Gloria:

