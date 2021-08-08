Conn. man issued speeding summons after rolling over rental UTV

Aug. 8—A 29-year-old Connecticut man was issued a summons for speeding after rolling over a rental utility-terrain vehicle Saturday afternoon in Clarksville, according to Fish and Game.

James R. Martineau of Lebanon, Conn., was traveling downhill on uneven terrain on the Snack Shack Trail at a speed of 30-35 mph when he lost control of the UTV and rolled over, according to a news release.

The Fish and Game Department and Pittsburg Police Department responded around 3 p.m.

Shortly after arrival, Pittsburg Fire Department as well as personnel from the 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services responded.

The crash caused serious damage to the UTV, which needed to be repaired on the trail before being removed, according to the news release.

Martineau was wearing a safety harness and did not suffer any injuries.

Fish and Game issued Martineau a summons for unreasonable speed.