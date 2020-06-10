Congressman Joe Kennedy III wants Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick

The call for an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick is getting louder.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy III pushed for the team from his home state to bring the former 49ers quarterback into the fold.

The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 9, 2020

Rep. Kennedy also called on the NFL to apologize to Kaepernick for not heeding his message in 2016.

The Patriots, in the aftermath of Tom Brady leaving for Tampa Bay, would be a good landing spot for Kaepernick. NBC Sports Boston reporters Gary Tanguay and Phil Perry made the case Monday for New England to give Kaepernick a shot to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, and make the team.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that Kaepernick is staying in shape as if he expects to be on an NFL roster when the 2020 season begins this fall.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





In 2016, Kaepernick first sat down, then knelt, during the national anthem to bring attention to racial and social injustices, and police brutality. The last time we saw him on an NFL field was Jan. 1, 2017 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster since opting out of his contract with the 49ers on March 3, 2017. San Francisco general manager John Lynch has said he told Kaepernick that if he didn't opt out of his contract that he would be released.

In recent days, former teammate Carlos Hyde, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon and former NFC executive Joe Lockhart have said Kaepernick should be signed by a team.

The push for a team to sign Kaepernick comes during nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Story continues

[RELATED: Kerr felt Kap would be hero]

The injustices and police brutality we've seen in this country over the last few months is what Kaepernick was trying to warn the country about beginning in 2016.

Time will tell if an NFL team is ready to give Kaepernick a chance to prove he should still be in the NFL.

[SPORTS UNCOVERED: Listen to the latest episode]





Congressman Joe Kennedy III wants Patriots to sign Colin Kaepernick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area