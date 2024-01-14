Congressional leaders reach short-term funding deal to keep government open: Sources

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a two-tiered short-term funding bill to keep the government open into March, sources familiar told ABC News Saturday.

The agreement moves the funding deadlines to March 1 and March 8. This comes ahead of the first funding deadline of January 19 and will buy both chambers more time to work through individual funding bills.

A text of the short-term bill is expected to be released Sunday, a spokesperson for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The short-term bill (continuing resolution) will need to pass both the Senate and House before Friday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. to avoid a partial government shutdown.

House Republicans will hold a conference call Sunday night to talk through the CR and the path forward with government funding, a source told ABC News.

