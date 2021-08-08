New congressional district awaits

Aug. 8—HIGH POINT — Congressional candidates, campaign organizers and political analysts should have a better idea this week about how the state's districts will change for next year's elections based on shifts in North Carolina's population.

The Census Bureau on Thursday is set to release detailed demographic data for all 100 counties that will be used by legislators for congressional redistricting, as well as for redrawing N.C. General Assembly seats.

Preliminary data released from the 2020 census earlier this year confirmed speculation that the state's growth over the past decade earned North Carolina a 14th congressional district for the 2022 elections. The detailed census data being released this week will start the clock to get new congressional districts in place before candidates begin formally filing for office in early December for next year's campaigns.

One set of possible congressional districts released last week by longtime political analyst Larry Sabato with the University of Virginia Center for Politics has the Republican-controlled General Assembly drawing lines to keep 10 of 14 seats safe for GOP congressional candidates next year.

However, one of the safe Democratic seats would be the local 6th District held by freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning. The 6th District covers all of Guilford County.

Republican representatives hold eight of 13 North Carolina congressional seats heading into the 2022 campaign season.

Voters in Randolph and Davidson counties are assured of a new congressional representative as Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, runs for the U.S. Senate next year. Sabato's analysis keeps Randolph and Davidson counties in a solidly Republican district spread over multiple counties.

One wild card with congressional redistricting is the expected legal challenges from groups claiming new districts fall under gerrymandering to boost Republican candidates. Successful legal challenges in federal and state courts last decade compelled GOP legislators to redraw maps several times.

Sabato said in his analysis that recent court challenges may affect the outlook of Republican legislators this redistricting cycle.

"Democrats hope that the precedent from the recent state court decisions that reconfigured the past map could constrain Republican gerrymandering," Sabato writes in his analysis.

Sabato said one challenge GOP legislators face drawing congressional districts is contending with rapidly growing populations in urban centers that are Democratic strongholds and less populous rural areas that are trending Republican. Districts have to be drawn with the most populous one being no greater than a certain percentage as the least populous district.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will stand on the sidelines during redistricting, as his veto power doesn't apply with redistricting bills.

The most recent area congressional candidate to make his bid official is businessman and entrepreneur Wallace Vanhoy of Kernersville. Vanhoy told The High Point Enterprise that he will run in the 6th District seeking the Republican nomination.

"I am a native to Kernersville, having grown up here, then starting my first business here as a homebuilder," he said.

A focal point of his campaign will be bringing back manufacturing jobs and countering the economic trend of the United States becoming a "service-oriented nation," he said.

Vanhoy told The Enterprise he made one previous bid for Congress in 1982 but didn't capture the Republican nomination in the primary.

Vanhoy's candidacy all but assures a Republican primary in March for the 6th District as GOP challenger Lee Haywood previously announced his plans to run again for the seat next year. Haywood lost to Manning in the 2020 general election.

