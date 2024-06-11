Congressional Baseball Game strikes again in DC: Here's how to watch

WASHINGTON - The Congressional Baseball Game will be gearing up on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

The game will include members of the United States Congress from each party to help solidify friendships off the floor and on the field. Over the last century, the Congressional Baseball Game’s popularity has snowballed and evolved into a foundation called Congressional Sports for Charity. The foundation was created in 2016, and provides support to a number of charities serving vulnerable children and families in the D.C. area.

This monumental game got its start in 1909 and has remained an annual bipartisan event reaching across the dugout.