Congress Members Stunned by Trump's NFL Comments
At an anti-gun violence event, Congress members John Lewis and Robin Kelly reacted to comments Pres. Trump made about NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem. (Sept. 25)
Darren: Amazing, they think by making their plan more cruel, heartless and even more of an impending disaster upon this nation, they think they will get more support from Republicans. Well, that certainly would be appealing to someone evil so I guess it makes sense that would be the Republican strategy to appeal to more Republicans.
