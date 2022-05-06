Congress may get involved in NIL process in college sports

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and PAC 12 commission George Kliavkoff were in Washington D.C. this week meeting with lawmakers to discuss Congressional intervention in the NCAA’s name-image-likeness program.

The NIL as it’s most commonly called has come under scrutiny in recent months as allegations of tampering have been a specter over college athletics.

“I appreciate today’s opportunity for conversation and dialogue with members of Congress,” Sankey said. “As we have observed activity emerge that is very different from original ideas around Name, Image and Likeness, it is important we continue to pursue a national NIL structure to support the thousands of opportunities made available for young people through intercollegiate athletics programs across the country.”

Coaches and administrators from across the NCAA have discussed ways to regulate the NIL for the past several months. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he did not anticipate any changes coming from Washington D.C. until after elections in November, if then.