Congress asks Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder to testify | You Pod to Win the Game

Footage showing a child visibly upset by events prior to the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28 has prompted a strong response online amid the fallout from the chaotic prematch scenes.Liverpool fan @ppaodemonio shared numerous videos and images from the French capital, showing a number of fans in distress.The footage here, featuring an emotional young boy being comforted by a man inside the stadium grounds, drew a strong response on social media. Tweets included one from a fan of Liverpool’s city rivals Everton saying that despite “all the rivalry” between the clubs, “this breaks my heart”.In the footage, the child is seen holding a Jurgen Klopp mask.The game, between Liverpool and Real Madrid, was delayed by more than 30 minutes, amid chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France. UEFA has ordered an independent review into the circumstances.A man identifying himself as the child’s father tweeted that his son was “fine”. In a further tweet, he added that this was his son’s “55th game of the season” and it was “hopefully the only one in his life” that he would regret taking him to.Storyful has contacted the child’s father for further comment. Credit: @ppaodemonio via Storyful