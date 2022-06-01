Congress asks Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder to testify | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss the what could come out of a House Oversight Hearing featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

