In a congratulatory message to PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson says he’ll be out 4-to-6 weeks

TULSA, Okla. — Bubba Watson announced on social media that he’s going to miss the next four-to-six weeks after tearing the meniscus in his knee.

That makes him unlikely to play in the next major championship, which is the U.S. Open in June.

Watson shot a 63 last Friday in the second round at the PGA Championship to tie the low score in men’s major championship history. Three days later, he posted a message of congratulations to Justin Thomas, who outlasted Will Zalatoris on Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club to capture his second Wanamaker Trophy.

In that same message, Watson revealed that he’s going to miss some time.

Congrats @justinthomas34 on #2 @pgachampionship!! It was a great event this year, just didn’t pan out how I hoped. Also I’m disappointed to have to pull out of @CSChallengeFW. Recent knee issues turned out to be a torn meniscus so I’ll be out for 4-6weeks. Hope to be back soon! pic.twitter.com/PXwjCAgsqY — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 23, 2022

The next four PGA Tour stops are the Charles Schwab Challenge (which is this week; Watson has already withdrawn), followed by The Memorial, RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open, which is June 16-19.

The tournaments after that are The Travelers and the John Deere Classic, followed by the opposite-field events at the Barbasol Championship and the DP World Tour’s Genesis Scottish Open, which is the final event before the Open Championship.

It would appear that if Watson is back after six weeks, he could be ready to play at St. Andrews, July 14-17. In his tweet, Watson made no mention of when the injury occurred, which knee it was or whether he intends to have surgery.

