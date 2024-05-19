Congratulations to Sturm Graz!

Our unique run is over

FC Red Bull Salzburg would like to congratulate SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz on winning the 2023/24 ADMIRAL Bundesliga! We certainly did not make things easy for Sturm over the season, topping the table for long stretches of the season. Sturm have deservedly won the title in the end though, especially with their strong finish to the season.

Our historic sequence - unique to Austrian football - of ten league titles in a row has therefore ended. There is no need for us look for excuses or make complaints. We will have to leave the league title out of our trophy cabinet for now as we work even harder on following our successful Salzburg Way even more determinedly – as we want to do everything we can to get the title back to Salzburg!

Stephan Reiter and Bernhard Seonbuchner

FC Red Bull Salzburg