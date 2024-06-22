Confusion over Lilian Brassier’s move to Marseille

Lilian Brassier (24) was reportedly on the verge of completing his move from Stade Brestois to Olympique de Marseille. He may still be, however, comments from Brest manager Eric Roy on RMC Sport have cast a few question marks over the transfer.

As reported by multiple sources, Brassier has already given the green light to join Marseille. Despite interest from across Europe, including from Bournemouth, the French centre-back has chosen to move to the Vélodrome this summer. However, OM still need to find an agreement with Brest.

Fabrizio Romano reported that talks between the two clubs were progressing and that an agreement on a €9m fee was close. According to Roy, this is not the case. “He (Brassier) has agreed [to join] OM but OM haven’t phoned the club,” the Brest manager told RMC Sport show Rothen s’enflamme.

However, Roy’s comments have been dismissed by Marseille’s Mehdi Benatia, who has stated the OM have in fact made contact over the signing of Brassier. The deal still seems on the right path, but how close OM and Brest are to reaching an agreement over his transfer is now the source of public debate.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle