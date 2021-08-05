Confusion continues to reign regarding the Eagles alleged interest in Deshaun Watson

Josh Lynch
·1 min read
As the Eagles get closer to Week 1 of the NFL regular season, rumors surrounding Philadelphia’s interest in landing Deshaun Watson continue to mount, with one CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst jumping out on a limb.

According to CBS Sports Chris Trapasso, talks are reportedly “heating up” between the Eagles and Texans.

Former Houston Chronicle beat report Aaron Wilson disputed that claim, referring to Watson’s ‘no-trade clause’ and lingering legal issues as a holdup to any deal happening before a settlement is made in the case.

It has been reported that Howie Roseman would give up anything to land Watson, while Jalen Hurts has continued to go about business as usual, leading the Eagles and improving on a daily basis.

