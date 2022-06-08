Confused Boxer Punches Imaginary Opponent During Bout, Later Dies

Boxer Simiso Buthelezi died Tuesday, days after he got disoriented during a WBF All Africa Lightweight title bout in Durban, South Africa, newsoutlets reported. He was 24. (Watch the video below.)

The fighter had been placed in an induced coma since Sunday’s match.

Buthelezi had reportedly been the aggressor for much of the fight. He pressured his opponent, Siphesihle Mntungwa, through the ropes with just seconds left in their 10-rounder, the SABC TV footage showed. But when the referee intervened, Buthelezi became confused and began punching at air, in the opposite direction of his adversary.

The referee stopped the fight and awarded the victory to Mntungwa.

Doctors indicated that a “bleed on his brain” was behind Buthelezi’s confusion, although the fighter was “untouched” for most of the bout, ESPN reported.

“Another suspicion is that he may have suffered an injury before Sunday’s fight,” Dr. Buyi Mabaso-Dlamini said, per ESPN.

Buthelezi was a recent university graduate who studied zoology and botany.

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

