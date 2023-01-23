There are conflicting reports on if Sean Payton has scheduled 2nd interview with Broncos

It’s been a confusing morning in Broncos Country.

Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune seemingly reported that Sean Payton has scheduled a second interview with the Denver Broncos’ ownership group, and that report was seemingly confirmed by a host of media outlets, including NFL Network (Ian Rapoport).

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio even tweeted that Payton’s interview with the Broncos has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Then the report was flipped on its head.

Rapoport contradicted his previous message in a follow-up tweet by writing, “The next step is to schedule second interviews and while none is firmly set, the hope is to finalize a schedule in the coming days.”

Other reporters — including Josina Anderson of CBS Sports — echoed that a second interview with Payton has not been officially scheduled yet.

“While the #Broncos have been impressed by several candidates, no second interviews have been scheduled just yet,” Anderson tweeted Monday.

So, depending on who you believe, Payton may or may not have already set up a second interview with Denver. He is scheduled to meet with the Carolina Panthers today. Regardless of whether or not a date has been set just yet, it seems likely that Payton will meet with the Broncos this week.

