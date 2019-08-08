Aaron Rodgers does not like joint practices. Like he really doesn't like them.

In fact, he hates them so much that he publicly went on record against the team's joint sessions with the Houston Texans (the first dual practice for the QB since '05), telling Packers News "I'm glad it's over," and "I wouldn't mind if they didn't do it for another 14 years."

Which, fine! Training camp doesn't seem particularly enjoyable, and when you've got guys like Houston's rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. getting kicked out of practice for hitting Packers players too hard on non-contact drills, it's easy to see why Rodgers isn't wild about it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The problem punchline here is that new head coach Matt LaFleur, who Green Bay hired with hopes that he'd more often see eye-to-eye with Aaron Rodgers, does not see eye-to-eye with Aaron Rodgers.

You see Matt LaFleur loves joint practices, so much that he publicly went on record in favor of them. He ALSO talked to Packers News, and he told them that, "Absolutely, 100 percent I want to do this again," and, "I'd like to do it multiple times if we could."

Mike McCarthy is chuckling on a lake somewhere.

These conflicting quotes about joint practices from Aaron Rodgers and Packers coach Matt LaFleur are definitely, totally not a big deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago