Confirmed QB1 Andy Dalton, Raiders WRs and players we wish got a chance of scenery

It's the NFC North QB battle that keeps on giving. Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Mo Castillo to react to news that Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will be riding with Andy Dalton as the QB1 heading into the upcoming season. With rookie Justin Fields reportedly getting no clear path to the starting job in September, Liz & Mo have some thoughts about the Bears' leadership heading into 2021. (5:40)

Later in the podcast, Liz & Mo talk about recent comments made by coach Jon Gruden about Las Vegas Raiders sophomore WR Henry Ruggs. Will he see more volume next season after an underwhelming rookie campaign? Will he face a challenge for targets from fellow second-year pass catcher Bryan Edwards or the newly signed John Brown? (17:45)

Summer is just a few short days away, so in the second half of the show, Liz & Mo chat about the players they wish took a vacation in 2021...to different teams. Would Melvin Gordon be better off outside of Denver? Should JuJu have traded in the black & gold for green & gold? Can Liz convince Jimmy Graham (avid podcast listener) to clear out a path for a Cole Kmet breakout season? Not sure, but we have fun with it. (22:45)

Chicago Bears TE Jimmy Graham celebrates a touchdown during the 2020 season. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

