‘Confirmed’: Newcastle secure deal for major summer signing, medical next

Newcastle United are edging closer to securing the signing of Llyod Kelly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has shared on X (11 June) that the Magpies have completed a verbal agreement to sign the 25-year-old versatile defender.

Romano wrote in his typical style—”Here we go confirmed!”— adding that the deal has been “done and sealed.” Kelly is a free agent leaving AFC Bournemouth and will rejoin his former manager, Eddie Howe, at St James’ Park.

Kelly will now undergo his medical in the coming days and will sign a contract at Newcastle until 2028.

He wrote: “Newcastle have completed verbal agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly as free agent from Bournemouth, here we go confirmed! It’s done and sealed with medical to follow for Kelly as Newcastle player, never been in doubt. Exclusive detail: contract to be valid until June 2028.”

Llyod Kelly – fantastic signing from Newcastle United

The Magpies needed to bolster their defence this summer, following long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

A host of clubs showed interest in signing Kelly but his move to Tyneside was never in doubt. He wanted to play under his former manager, and Newcastle reached an agreement quickly to sign him. He will now travel to Tyneside to undergo his medical before signing his contract.

Kelly is a vastly experienced Premier League defender. He can play as a centre-back or left-back and should seamlessly fit in Howe’s team next season.

But most importantly, Newcastle have signed him for free. The Magpies are working on a tight budget to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, and getting a player of Kelly’s quality for free is a remarkable piece of business.

Newcastle are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and they have been heavily linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.