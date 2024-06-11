‘Confirmed’: Newcastle secure deal for major summer signing, medical next

Newcastle United are edging closer to securing the signing of Lloyd Kelly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kelly is a free agent leaving Bournemouth and will rejoin former manager Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

He will undergo his medical in the coming days and sign a contract until 2028.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Newcastle have completed verbal agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly as free agent from Bournemouth, here we go confirmed!



It's done and sealed with medical to follow for Kelly as Newcastle player, never been in doubt.



❗️ Exclusive detail: contract to be valid until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/pkOYeg1i1Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

Kelly is a fantastic signing by Newcastle

The Magpies needed to bolster their defence this summer following long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

A host of clubs showed interest in signing Kelly but his move to Tyneside was never in doubt.

He wanted to play under Howe, and Newcastle quickly agreed to sign him. He will now travel to Tyneside to undergo his medical before signing his contract.

Kelly is a vastly experienced Premier League defender. He can play as a centre-back or left-back and should seamlessly fit in Howe’s team next season.

Most importantly, Newcastle have signed him for free. They are working on a tight budget to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, and signing Kelly for free is a sound piece of business.

Newcastle are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.