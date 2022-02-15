Confirmed: James Harden has not opted in

In terms of things that didn’t happen, however, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the most important one: A league source confirmed Monday morning that James Harden did NOT opt in to his deal before being traded to Philadelphia. (Originally reported by PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck.)

Source: John Hollinger @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

The Difference Between Ben Simmons and James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:20 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: When will James Harden play his first game for the #Sixers? It could be as soon as Feb. 25 in Minnesota, which is right after the all-star break: https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He pic.twitter.com/Rnf177CSBT – 11:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Been so quiet in here most of the night, it seemed Jazz fans missed the Harden-era Rockets as much as Rockets fans. Then a couple calls went against Gobert (pretty obvious on the replays that were shown) and they were back. – 11:07 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Nets players didn’t like James Harden and they’ve made that very, very clear since he was traded – 10:48 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Philly fans are going to have to wait at least another 10 days to see James Harden make his #Sixers debut: https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He pic.twitter.com/GDta7ItDBl – 8:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nets GM talks tampering: James Harden-76ers rumors ‘just the nature of the beast’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 7:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

For #Cavs Jarrett Allen, the fourth time was finally the charm. He is officially an All-Star, chosen to replace injured James Harden

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/c… – 7:16 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Kenyon Martin says the Nets won the Harden trade.

“He’s not the old James Harden — he’s an older James Harden that’s had some injuries the past few years. Honestly, I just haven’t seen it from him. I just don’t see this as being a championship addition.” basketballnews.com/stories/kenyon… – 6:53 PM

Story continues

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

First look at James Harden in his new @Philadelphia 76ers uni, wearing the “Lucky You” Harden Vol 6, which launched this week. pic.twitter.com/1Wbfl8URt4 – 6:40 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden now brings a new vibe to Philadelphia and Danny Green was happy with the refreshing feeling #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/dan… via @SixersWire – 6:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

About to join @KevinNegandhi and @elleduncanESPN on @SportsCenter to discuss how the 76ers plan to get James Harden up to speed over the next several weeks. – 6:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden did a lot of work today with Tyrese Maxey at practice. Doc Rivers said Harden was impressed with Maxey’s work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden practiced with the team earlier today. They discussed what he was able to do in his practice debut. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/six… via @SixersWire – 6:27 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen selected as injury replacement for 76ers’ James Harden in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kinda wild that Tyreke Evans won Rookie of the Year in a class with James Harden and Stephen Curry. – 5:58 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Jarrett Allen will replace injured James Harden in NBA All-Star Game beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:31 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Ten years apart: James Harden at his first Rockets practice in 2012 and his first Sixers practice in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fN8TO86DbB – 5:22 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.

(From final #Nets post-game after his 4 point game in Sacramento). pic.twitter.com/JtuUzfMr1t – 5:16 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA story: After James Harden’s first practice with the #Sixers, Doc Rivers says ‘fitting (him) into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t. He’s just a terrific basketball player’ https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He #76ers pic.twitter.com/KE44t3Fn0d – 5:05 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Can the 76ers Trust James Harden? + Celtics on 8-Game Winning Streak | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay | Visit Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for FREE! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Ex-Net Jarrett Allen to replace ex-Net James Harden in NBA All-Star Game.

zagsblog.com/2022/02/14/ex-… – 4:59 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in All-Star game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/cav… – 4:53 PM

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

With James Harden’s injury leaving him unable to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland’s very own Jarrett Allen will replace him and represent the Cavaliers for Team LeBron! Photo: David Petkiewicz, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/btuT3vnzIo – 4:52 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NBA announces ex-Net Jarrett Allen is an injury replacement for ex-Net James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 All Star game. – 4:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.

bit.ly/JrueHolidayAll… – 4:45 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA says. It’s Allen’s first All-Star selection. He ranks second in field goal percentage (66.5%), tied for sixth in double-doubles (30), 9th in rebounds per game (11.1) and 13th in blocks per game (1.35). pic.twitter.com/HWCmXDtJSl – 4:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Cavs center Jarrett Allen injury replacement for #Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) on Team LeBron. #NBAAllStar – 4:38 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Adam Silver picks Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen to replace injured Harden on All Star team. Heat had hoped Bam or Herro would be the choice. – 4:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NBA announces that Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden on Team LeBron for the All-Star Game. Heat remains with one All-Star — Jimmy Butler. – 4:37 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Ex-Net Jarrett Allen will replace ex-Net James Harden in the All-Star Game – 4:36 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen is replacing injured James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace #76ers star James Harden in the #NBA All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Jarrett Allen will replace the injured James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden on Team LeBron in the All Star Game, the league says. Two Cavs on Team LeBron. – 4:34 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs Jarrett Allen named to replace James Harden in Sunday’s All-Star Game – 4:34 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Sixers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/AhVC270N9d – 4:34 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been named the replacement for James Harden for the All- Star Game. – 4:34 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been named the replacement for James Harden. – 4:33 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Jarrett Allen has been selected by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the All-Star injury replacement for Philadelphia’s James Harden.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:33 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen has replaced James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:33 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

As expected, both the #Cavs and #Raptors are making pushes for Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam, respectively, to get the new spot vacated by James Harden. Seems it’s down to these two. – 3:54 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Jarrett Allen is getting a fourth shot to make the NBA All-Star Game. After bypassing him once as an injury replacement, will NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Allen as James Harden’s fill-in

“There is no other replacement in my mind”

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/w… – 3:24 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: “Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t.”

While the Sixers won’t have James Harden until after the All-Star Break, Doc Rivers is confident it won’t take long to get the superstar guard up to speed. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:17 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Georges Niang on Sixers adding Harden: “I’m just happy I’m not on the other side of a James Harden team, because in Utah it seemed like every year he was knocking us out of the playoffs. When someone just does that double step-back and makes a 3, it gives me, like, nightmares.” – 3:03 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The news of the day: James Harden is here, but won’t play for the Sixers until after the All-Star break (and also won’t play in Sunday’s All-Star Game) inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 2:30 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury

cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 2:02 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:

6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL

70.1 2PT% 44.0 3PT% 73.1 FT%

Season: 22.1PTS 8.7REB 5.2AST 1.3STL

53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%

Allen has been good, very good even. Siakam absolutely SHOULD replace Harden at all-star. – 1:56 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

76ers: James Harden (left hamstring) will debut after the All Star break sportando.basketball/en/76ers-james… – 1:56 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers: James Harden to miss All-Star game with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/76e… – 1:43 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was

Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.

theathletic.com/3129037/2022/0… – 1:27 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:22 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: James Harden practices for first time with #Sixers, but won’t play until after all-star break: https://t.co/eT4DWwC5PW pic.twitter.com/POGgg91Lp1 – 1:04 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Top potential James Harden All-Star injury replacements, per our RPR MVP Predictor:

Jarrett Allen (No. 20 overall)

Pascal Siakam (No. 23)

Jrue Holiday (No. 24) – 12:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.

Rivers mentioned Harden was “blown away” today by a couple of Tyrese Maxey dunks. – 12:53 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

It’s only appropriate that Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 12:51 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘today was blown away by Tyrese, who had two dunks.’ – 12:50 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Doc Rivers on changing offensive roles with James Harden: ‘You still have to talk to guys. Everyone’s going to have to give up shots, including James, to win.’ – 12:48 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Doc Rivers: Plan is to have scrimmage after all-star break (when can better see where James Harden is).’ – 12:46 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Doc Rivers: ‘Fitting James Harden into an offense isn’t that hard. He’s been great at it.’ – 12:45 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Doc Rivers; ‘We want to make sure (James Harden) is ready (before playing after break). … I’m not a doctor, even though my name is Doc.’ – 12:44 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘did everything (at first practice) – all the skeleton work. We didn’t do anything live. He’s a high-IQ guy.’ – 12:43 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.

Jarrett Allen deserves to be the replacement. I wouldn’t be mad at Pascal Siakam, but it should be Allen. – 12:42 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Danny Green on acclimating James Harden: ‘We play for April, May and June.’ – 12:41 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Danny Green: Having Harden and Millsap at practice was good.’ Said team didn’t scrimmage. ‘He’s going to do what he does.’ #Sixers – 12:39 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Full Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade breakdown: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:34 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

James Harden will address the media at noon Tuesday for the first time as a Sixer. pic.twitter.com/j3LnvwUYjl – 12:34 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden is out through the All-Star break, Sixers say. – 12:34 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics won’t have to face James Harden on Tuesday night in Philly. Team has ruled him out through the All-Star Break. – 12:33 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG James Harden is out through the All-Star break while rehabilitating his left hamstring. In the meantime, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Additionally, James will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game #NBAALLSTAR. – 12:32 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break (officially listed as “rehabilitation, left hamstring”) and will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. – 12:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break and will not play in Sunday’s All-Star game as he works his way back from the hamstring injury. – 12:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden will be out through the All-Star break. He will continue treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in the All-Star game on Sunday. #Sixers – 12:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. – 12:31 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

James Harden is out through All-Star break (rehabilitation, left hamstring). In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break – 12:31 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers: James Harden out through all-star break – 12:31 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Harden, Maxey, and Benny the Butcher pic.twitter.com/xTmoru5Edy – 12:27 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers’ Harden and Maxey continuing 3-point shooting drills after Harden’s first practice with team: pic.twitter.com/M2GyqtbBl7 – 12:26 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, new teammates: pic.twitter.com/G9xhCdW9rs – 12:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

More James Harden shooting drills #Sixers pic.twitter.com/qU3o4Ub829 – 12:23 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers: James Harden and Tyrese Maxey continue their 3-point shooting drills. Harden has a good sweat going. – 12:21 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

More 3-pointers from the #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: pic.twitter.com/EotaqHiVVX – 12:15 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harden is here. pic.twitter.com/L3rYWdyECk – 12:14 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Some @Philadelphia 76ers backcourt buddies, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

Count the misses 😉 pic.twitter.com/RsUszGDOPG – 12:10 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

The #Sixers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting off-the-dribble 3s: pic.twitter.com/hNqcuq9KYT – 12:10 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden working on off the dribble 3s #Sixers pic.twitter.com/sQFrziV4GI – 12:09 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shooting baseline 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/VjIshzZ3WK – 12:08 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Harden and Maxey getting off the dribble threes up pic.twitter.com/DWhPqxqL7f – 12:08 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

More James Harden drills. He’s going through a shooting drill with the coaches. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Koqjxw6wks – 12:07 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Harden and Maxey getting shots up pic.twitter.com/heftuin1yG – 12:07 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

James Harden in Sixers colors pic.twitter.com/vkxXfLwp0V – 12:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Two pieces from the weekend on Trade Deadline developments …



Kristaps goes to Washington and more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-deadli…



James Harden for Ben Simmons … broken down in five what-next sections: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nets GM says James Harden felt Brooklyn wasn’t right place to win championship: ‘Clock is ticking for him’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 11:53 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the #Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 11:16 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Can I get those five guys playing on March 10th?!”

@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine are hoping to see Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and James Harden in uniform and on the court when the Nets go to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BMWe7oKbUz – 10:51 AM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

James Harden and Paul Millsap will be introduced as #Sixers officially tomorrow with a press conference at 12 PM. Josh Harris, Daryl Morey, and Doc Rivers will be a part of the presser. – 9:38 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

The Sixers will hold a press conference tomorrow at noon in Camden with James Harden, Paul Millsap, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Josh Harris.

Before that, they’ve got practice today. – 9:36 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Mark your calendars: noon presser tomorrow for James Harden, Morey, Millsap, Doc Rivers, and Josh Harris – 9:32 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Easily the most fun I’ve had talking Nets this season. Nets fans this is a quick hit with the 1-and-only @BigWos.

We get into Ben Simmons’ fit, where things went left with James Harden, Kyrie’s status and realistic expectations for the Nets this season.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:16 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

ICYMI: Trade deadline awards: Sizing up Harden-for-Simmons, the Kings winning a trade (!), that low-key Derrick White deal, the Porzingis stunner, and more …

theathletic.com/3124615/2022/0… – 7:14 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing should flourish initially for the Sixers, but will that continue past the honeymoon stage? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:48 AM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania on James Harden: He was going to opt into that player option and the paperwork was filed, but they did not meet the buzzer for the opt in. -via Spotify / February 15, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: source familiar with the situation tells @thephillyvoice James Harden did not opt into the next year of his deal yesterday, as was reported elsewhere. Sixers and Harden are both confident and feeling good about where they stand long term, but an important detail nonetheless -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 11, 2022

Shams Charania: As part of deal, new 76ers star James Harden is opting into his $47.3 million player option on contract for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022