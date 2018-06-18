It’s confirmed: Club Leon parts ways with Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan’s four-month adventure in Mexico appears to be over.

Club Leon announced on Sunday that it had parted ways with Donovan, despite the 36-year-old having a contract through the end of the calendar year. Donovan made just eight appearances for Leon, with just one start, and failed to score or assist on a goal as Leon slumped to 13th place in the Clausura season.

“…both parties have decided not to (keep the contract) for the Clausura that united us,” Leon said in a statement. “The departure of Landon from our team has been exemplary in all aspects. The club loses a legendary professional from the world of sports that leaves an indelible institutional imprint.”

It’s unclear what’s next for Donovan, but he stated in an interview with PST’s Matt Reed that he intends to continue playing in Mexico.

Spoke with @landondonovan about a wide variety of topics. He told me he has every intention of playing again next season in Mexico. His contact with #ClubLeon runs through 2018. Full interview comes out tomorrow on https://t.co/vFj7Pqtin3. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/DcuoXttK5s — Matt Reed (@MattReedFutbol) June 15, 2018

Donovan recently drew the ire of U.S. Men’s National Team fans and Donovan’s former teammates when he revealed he was rooting for Mexico at the World Cup this summer as part of a Well’s Fargo campaign.