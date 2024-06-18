Confirmed: Arne Slot's first Liverpool Premier League fixture but Reds face NIGHTMARE run in

Confirmed: Arne Slot's first Liverpool Premier League fixture but Reds face NIGHTMARE run in

Arne Slot’s first Premier League game as Liverpool head coach will be away at newly-promoted Ipswich Town at 12:30 on August 17.

It marks a return to the Reds playing a newly promoted team on opening weekend after doing so for four seasons in a row before facing Chelsea on the first matchday of last season.

Liverpool will then host Brentford before a visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in their first heavyweight clash of the season.

Arne Slot Next Liverpool Manager

Confirmed: Arne Slot's first Liverpool Premier League fixture but Reds face NIGHTMARE run inby Peter Staunton

Mo Salah, Brentford vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder names TWO perfect Mohamed Salah replacementsby Ewan Ross-Murray

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire

The Reds then play against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth at home before trips to Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Then come a couple of awkward looking fixtures - Chelsea at home and Arsenal away.

Liverpool are scheduled to play Manchester City at Anfield on December 4 and face their first Merseyside derby of the season in mid-December at Goodison Park.

The Reds’ Boxing Day fixture is scheduled to be against Tottenham in London.

Liverpool face City at home in February and have another game against Everton at Anfield in early April.

Slot’s first season will then close out with a difficult run, facing three of the so-called 'big six' as well as tricky fixtures elsewhere.

They play Tottenham at home, Chelsea away and Arsenal at home in three of their final five matches before rounding out the season with games against Brighton away and a much-improved Crystal Palace at home.

Man City's gentle run-in

Manchester City meanwhile face Chelsea away on the first weekend of the season as they seek to defend their Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a run of crunch fixtures in late January and through February with matches against Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (H), Liverpool (H) and Tottenham (A).

However if they emerge from that sequence intact they will be confident of holding their own in a gentle-looking run-in.

They finish the season with games against Wolves, Southampton, Bournemouth and Fulham.

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Liverpool transfer values REVEALED: How much are Salah, van Dijk, TAA and co really worth?by Arjun Subramanian

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournamentby Alex Caple