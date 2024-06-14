Confirmation Calafiori will start for Italy in EURO 2024 clash with Albania

Football Italia sources at the Italy camp in Germany confirm Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is set to start the EURO 2024 opener with Albania.

It kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

They are in the same group as Spain and Croatia, so getting a win in this first match is going to be essential.

There had already been reports following today’s training session that Calafiori was being tested out in the back four, which can mutate to three with Federico Dimarco pushing forward.

Now that idea is confirmed, a huge show of faith in the player who just turned 22 last month.

Spalletti puts trust in Calafiori

Calafiori had a breakout season with Bologna, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 30 Serie A games.

However, he has very little international experience, managing just two senior caps for Italy so far and the first of those was earned on June 4, 2024.

He played just five minutes in the 0-0 draw with Turkey on June 4, then started the 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 9.

He was part of the Roma squad that won the 2022 edition of the Conference League, making only three appearances.

Probable Italy line-up vs. Albania

Italy (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca