Confident, sensitive and outrageously talented: Dave Brailsford on what makes Tour de France winner Egan Bernal so special

Dave Brailsford knew he had a special character on his hands when he received a knock on his door before the start of last year’s Tour de France. It was Egan Bernal, his new Colombian signing who was about to make his grand tour debut in the biggest race in the world, aged just 21, supporting the twin ambitions of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

“He came to see me and said: ‘Can we go for a walk? I want to talk to you’,” Brailsford recalled, admitting he was a bit taken aback that this spindly thing, who was barely out of short trousers, was being so forward with him. I was like ‘OK’. So we went for a walk and he gave me this big, long lecture about next time, if I want him to be the third rider, then next time the way I tell him should be a bit different!

“Maybe it’s language,” Brailsford added. “Assumptions we had made. But that knock on the door... I was like ‘Wow, OK, fair play…’”

Of course, it helped that Bernal, who was crowned Colombia’s first winner of the Tour de France on Sunday night, could back up his lecture with scintillating performances.

Born in the thin air of Zipaquirá (alt. 2,650m), a small city north of Bogota known for its salt mines, Bernal was destined to climb. He began riding a mountain bike at seven years old, and it was in that discipline that he thrived as a junior, winning world silver and bronze in 2014 and 2015.

Ineos team manager Dave Brailsford Credit: Getty Images

Off the bike, the young Bernal grew up fast. His parents split up when he was young, but neither could afford to move out so they stayed in the same house but living in separate rooms. Bernal became a mediator.

According to Brailsford, he remains acutely sensitive today to how his team-mates are feeling. “We have families, but the emotion among the family is more obvious [in Colombia]. It’s really important to them,” Brailsford said. “Egan in particular doesn’t like to see someone hurting, unhappy. He will come and talk to me and say, ‘So and so is unhappy, I want you to do something about it’. For a young guy, just 22…”

Bernal’s performances as a junior caught the attention of Gianni Savio, a dapper middle-aged Italian straight out of central casting, with a pencil-thin white moustache and a jacket that wouldn’t look out of place at Henley Royal Regatta. Savio has been floating around during this race looking increasingly like the cat who got the cream. Apparently, he put a juicy Tour de France victory clause in the deal when Sky bought Bernal out of his Androni Giocattoli team.

By that stage Bernal had already won the Tour de l’Avenir, the under-23 ‘mini Tour de France’. But even Brailsford didn’t realise the scale of the talent he was signing.

Bernal toasts with champagne at the car of his team director Credit: AP

He liked the fact that Bernal was taller than the average Colombian; standing 5ft9in to Nairo Quintana’s 5ft5in. “[Being short] takes a lot out of them on the flatter days, the run-ins or valleys between the climbs,” Brailsford noted. “I thought: mountain bike background, good bike-handler, tall, powerful on the flats, team time trial, develop his individual time trial... and he can climb like stink. So all-round, when we are looking for the next generation to push Chris and Geraint he was the obvious choice.”

When Bernal finished 15th at last year’s Tour, despite pulling for Froome and Thomas day after day, Brailsford knew he had a gem on his hands.

Signed on an initial £250,000 a year, he went immediately to James Murdoch - this was shortly before Sky Plc dropped its bombshell - and told him they had to sign him up for the foreseeable. Bernal signed a new five-year deal last autumn thought to be worth five times his initial deal.

The first thing he did with his newfound wealth? He bought his mother a flat.

Florites works for her son now, helping with his nutrition, while his father German moto-paces for him on his training rides and works as a mechanic.

Colombians celebrate Bernal's win in Zipaquira Credit: REX

Bernal prefers life out in Colombia. He has a flat in Andorra - it was there that he had his training crash in May which forced him out of the Giro d’Italia - but does not spend much time there. Brailsford admits it has been “difficult” establishing the right set-up. Bernal trains with other Spanish speaking riders under Xabi Artetxe, rather than under Tim Kerrison and his English-speaking group. It is something Brailsford says the team have worked hard at; investing in “a culture that’s going to get the best out of them rather than expect them to adapt to our culture”.

One thing is clear, Bernal’s life is going to change. Cycling is huge in Colombia, a country with a long and rich association with the Tour, from Luis 'El Jardinerito' Herrera in the 1980s to Nairo Quintana, who has twice finished runner-up in recent years. The videos on social media of the celebrations going on back home are colourful to say the least.

Brailsford admits it could go either way. “Having seen what happened to [Wiggins, Froome, Thomas] and having been to Colombia and seen millions of people celebrating just when Egan won the Tour of Colombia,” he said. “The place went bananas. I got a call to see the [Colombian] president when I was over there at the start of the year.

“We asked Egan last night ‘who is the most famous Colombian sportsman of all time?’ Maybe a footballer. But 100 per cent he will be up there now. Honestly I don’t think he knows what’s hit him yet.

“But he’s got all of his 20s to adapt. When it happens younger you adapt quicker. He’s got a good network around him.”