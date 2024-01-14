'Confident' Rhode Island Rams notch 4th straight win. How it happened vs. UMass

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Frank Martin didn’t see this University of Rhode Island team on video.

The Rams appear to be a group transformed as they progress into Atlantic 10 play, and Massachusetts was their latest victim Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center.

Sizzling shooting and some gritty defense set the tone in front of URI’s largest home crowd of the season to date. A fourth straight victory was assured long before the final horn, and it came against an old regional rival.

Jaden House hit for a season-high 29 points and David Green chipped in a career-high 24. Mix in a strong dash of Cam Estevez and the Rams found the right recipe, an 89-77 triumph against the Minutemen.

“Confidence is a scary thing,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “I said that earlier in the week. When you have it, you’re world-beaters. When you don’t have it, you have no chance.

“We have a lot of confidence right now.”

There’s no greater indicator of how the Rams felt on this occasion than their performance from 3-point range. URI closed 14-for-23 from deep – that's a new season high in makes and a number they’ve bettered only once since January 2017. Georgia State was down a host of scholarship players due to COVID-19 when it surrendered 15 3-pointers in a November 2021 blowout here.

“It’s not dependent on you,” Green said. “You don’t have to initiate everything or be a hero. You just play team basketball – it's basketball in its purest form. It flows.”

House wore an oversized gold chain during his postgame media availability, the prize that comes with serving as a defensive leader for the Rams. His activity level was high from the outset – a loose ball turned into a conventional three-point play with 11:17 left in the first half and he was already in double figures. Estevez buried a following 3-pointer from the left wing and URI was on its way to a 48-39 advantage at the break.

“This is crazy,” House said, lifting the dark blue ornament off his chest. “This is a different feeling. It makes you want to go get it every game.”

UMass reflected Martin’s roots in the Power 5 at Kansas State and South Carolina – the Minutemen attempted to harass the Rams with some physical perimeter defense. URI simply put its offensive synergy on display to the tune of 51.9% shooting and only 10 turnovers. Estevez closed with 16 points and Luis Kortright dished out five of his team’s 14 assists despite some early foul trouble.

“I do think we’re getting better executing,” Miller said. “We’re getting better taking care of the ball. We’re getting better offensively in terms of how we’re trying to play.”

URI’s perimeter heat and perfect 13-for-13 shooting at the foul line in the first half set the standard. The Rams continued extending the lead out of the locker room, capping it at 83-65 with 5:27 left when Green nailed a 3-pointer from out high. URI is 4-0 with the left-hander in the lineup and benefiting greatly from a federal court ruling that granted immediate eligibility to athletes who transferred multiple times from previous schools.

“He changes the game completely,” House said. “He makes us a totally different team. Just his mindset, how he carried himself from day one since he got here in the summer – you could tell.”

The Rams (9-7, 3-0 A-10) also managed to limit the damage off the 18 offensive rebounds UMass grabbed in this one. The Minutemen converted those into just 11 points – URI actually finished with one more off its nine offensive boards. UMass (11-5, 2-2) shot 40.9% overall and 3-for-15 from deep without injured frontcourt standout Matt Cross (ankle).

“If they come out and shoot the ball the way they did today, good luck to whoever plays against them,” Martin said. “We made some mistakes, but every time we made a mistake they made us pay.”

Two road challenges await against expected league contenders – a midweek trip to St. Bonaventure and a homecoming of sorts for Miller at Dayton next Saturday. It was with the Flyers where he reached an Elite Eight in 2013-14 and four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, building a resumé strong enough for Indiana to eventually come calling. The Rams, Dayton and Richmond were the only teams who remained unbeaten in league play at the close of the evening.

“You obviously see all these pieces,” Miller said. “You see all these guys and you think, ‘Man, we have a chance to be pretty good with this crew.’ What you don’t know is what they don’t know.

“Just constantly keeping the pressure on them to perform in practice and watch film and show the good evidence plays of what happens when it goes well.”

UMASS (77): Cohen 7-12 9-13 23, Hankins-Sanford 4-8 1-1 10, Diggins 4-14 2-2 12, Ndjigue 0-3 0-2 0, Thompson 3-10 6-6 12, Curry 6-13 2-3 14, Worthy 2-3 0-1 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 1-1 0-0 2; totals 27-66 20-28 77. RHODE ISLAND (89): Fuchs 1-2 1-1 3, Green 8-16 4-5 24, Estevez 6-10 0-1 16, House 7-11 10-11 29, Kortright 1-3 4-6 7, Wright 1-1 0-2 2, Foumena 3-4 0-0 6, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Weston 0-0 2-2 2; totals 27-52 21-28 89.

Halftime — Rhode Island 48-39. 3-point goals — UMass 3-15 (Diggins 2-7, Hankins-Sanford 1-2, Cohen 0-1, Curry 0-1, Davis 0-2, Thompson 0-2), Rhode Island 14-23 (House 5-7, Estevez 4-5, Green 4-7, Kortright 1-2, Foumena 0-1, Montgomery 0-1). Fouled out — Foumena. Rebounds_UMass 32 (Cohen 11), Rhode Island 34 (House, Brown 6). Assists — UMass 9 (Curry 4), Rhode Island 14 (Kortright 5). Total fouls — UMass 24, Rhode Island 23. Records — UMass 11-5, Rhode Island 9-7.

