Confident QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson football have some answers with Florida State next

CLEMSON – Through the first four starts of Cade Klubnik’s career, questions have outweighed answers.

But things are beginning to change. Abruptly.

The latest installment of Klubnik’s improvement was on display Saturday in Clemson football's 48-14 victory against FAU – the first mistake-free start he’s had to date.

The sophomore threw four touchdown passes without an interception and made wise and timely decisions to run the ball when situation dictated.

“It’s just a progression of him gaining experience,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s learning that internal clock that comes from experience and he’s learning how long he needs to sit in the pocket and when to go get us a first down and manage the game. Because he can really run. He’s a problem. This was his best game from that standpoint.

“He did a poor job that first game, then he got a little better last week. And tonight was outstanding. He took a step forward.”

Through it all, Klubnik has remained a confident and eager learner, receptive to input, suggestion and plenty of coaching, so it’s no surprise that we’re starting to see some of the results of that effort.

He has eight touchdowns and only two interceptions in 2023. The Tigers (2-1) rank third nationally with 86 first downs this season and Klubnik’s four career starts, which date back to last year’s Orange Bowl against Tennessee, have produced 1,952 total yards of offense – an average of 488 yards per game.

Klubnik’s improvement has helped Clemson achieve Swinney’s quest of complementary football; the Tigers’ defense is a largely proven commodity and Clemson is among only four programs in the country to rank among the top 20 in both total offense and total defense.

It’s also clearly evident that the team has embraced embraced Klubnik as its leader.

He declares the utmost confidence in his supporting cast, from running backs, to receivers, to tight ends to linemen.

“I thought the offense played a heck of a game, just in the first half alone,” said Klubnik, who guided Clemson to a 34-0 halftime lead. “I can do all I can, but somebody’s got to be out there, getting open and catching the football.

“We’re on the same page. I felt like we played free and in control the whole game. It felt like us. It was fun.”

More fun is headed the Tigers way, beginning with Saturday’s high noon showdown against No. 3 Florida State in Death Valley.

Florida State has lost seven consecutive games to Clemson, and nothing would please the Seminoles more than to reverse that trend, to put another chink in Clemson’s armor and challenge the Tigers atop the ACC for the first time since 2014.

With Clemson’s postseason fate hanging in the balance, the Tigers would like nothing more to than to strike a blow for the status quo.

“Obviously it’s going to be a great game,” Klubnik said. “They’ve got a heck of a team. And so do we. I feel like we have answers.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Cade Klubnik, Clemson football have some answers with Florida State next