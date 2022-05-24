How confident are you in Patriots offense? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Russell Wilson says he won't get caught up in the emotions of his return to Seattle when he leads the Denver Broncos onto Lumen Field to face the Seahawks in the season opener in four months. In his first public comments since the NFL schedule was released earlier this month, Wilson said he aims to stay even-keeled in his return to Seattle, where he spent the first decade of his career and led the Seahawks to their only championship, a win over Denver in the Super Bowl following the 2014 season.