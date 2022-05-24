How confident are you in Patriots offense? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss how confident are you in New England Patriots offense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Russell Wilson says he won't get caught up in the emotions of his return to Seattle when he leads the Denver Broncos onto Lumen Field to face the Seahawks in the season opener in four months. In his first public comments since the NFL schedule was released earlier this month, Wilson said he aims to stay even-keeled in his return to Seattle, where he spent the first decade of his career and led the Seahawks to their only championship, a win over Denver in the Super Bowl following the 2014 season.
Twitter (TWTR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Russell Wilson will be back in familiar surroundings to start the upcoming season, as the Broncos will open their slate against the Seahawks on Sept. 12. Having played 10 seasons for Seattle, it would be understandable if Wilson had some mixed feelings about playing the first game of 2022 at Lumen Field. But when asked [more]
Aaron Rodgers joined Charles Barkley and the "Inside the NBA" crew to talk about "The Match," the upcoming golf event with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne probably needed to do a double take when he saw quarterback Mac Jones. Bourne noted that Jones is lacking something he brought with him when he arrived in New England as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. “His stomach is gone and he looks really good,” Bourne laughed following Monday’s organized team activity on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
Arch Manning is coming back to Athens
Peter King has revealed his power rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season and the Rams are listed at No. 4.
Jim "Bones" Mackay never got to keep the 18th flag — known as the caddie's trophy — in all the years he worked for Phil Mickelson. After winning alongside Justin Thomas this week, he had a keepsake all his own.
A former NFL general manager understands New England's selection of Bailey Zappe
The WR is accused of breach of contract in a first-of-its-kind case, plus did Micah Parsons just reveal the team's plan for him on defense? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Now, he can flush the Packers anytime he wants
The core of the friction between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson was simple. They didn’t let Russ cook. More specifically, the offense didn’t run through Wilson. The offense wasn’t built around him. Coach Pete Carroll wanted to win with suffocating defense and a ground-and-pound running game. Wilson’s skills became more necessity (especially when the Seahawks [more]
What did Watson's lawyer say during the podcast? A few interesting/noteworthy quotes here from one side of the story including about a settlement that almost happened last year:
Who is on the roster bubble in Green Bay following the 2022 NFL draft? We run it down, position by position.
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.
Packers fans were not entertained with Kramer's potty humor
Here's our instant analysis of the Colts signing QB Nick Foles.
The legendary wide receiver knew from the day he met Trey Lance that the quarterback would be a 49er.
The Cowboys news and notes, including the biggest sleepers on the roster, confidence in the Dallas defense, Cowboys draft steals, and more. | From @AsaHenry_55
N' Keal Harry and Matthew Judon were among the absent on Day 1 ofOTA's