Confident Julius Randle setting tone for Knicks with ‘great all-around game’

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to three-games. The victory pushed New York back to the .500 mark (13-13) for the first time since November 21.

Leading the way again for the Knicks in this one, was the red-hot Julius Randle.

Randle scored 19 first-half points to help the Knicks jump out to an early lead. They never looked back from there as they secured the victory. The power forward finished with his fifth 30-point night of the season.

He dropped 33 points while securing seven rebounds, dishing a pair of assists, and turning the ball over just one. Randle shot 9-for-21 from the field, including four threes, and hit 11 of his 14 free throws on the night. He was absolutely dominating the Hornets in aspects of the game.

This of course comes a game after he put up 34 points and pulled in 17 rebounds in the 113-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Randle is now averaging 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists over his past six games, that Knicks are 4-2 in that span.

“I’m just being aggressive and taking what the defense is giving me. And I’m playing with confidence,” Randle told reporters postgame. “It’s a lot of fun and everybody is in rhythm, the energy is contagious.”

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Randle’s played an outstanding all-around game of late, which has help set the tone for the rest of the team.

“He had a play that he was behind the play, beat everyone down the floor, pulled everyone in, and we ended up getting a 3 on it. And there’s no stat for that other than it helps you create rhythm for your team.”

He added: “He’s made several plays like that when he’s getting double-teams, getting off the ball, moving without the ball, he’s screening off the ball. He’s playing a great all-around game. I think that helps set the tone for the team.”

There’s certainly been some ups and downs during his Knicks tenure, but there’s no denying Randle has been playing some tremendous basketball of late.