Confident Isaiah Simmons welcomes immediate playing time with Giants

Isaiah Simmons displayed a calm confidence in his first interview as a Giant on Saturday night after playing five snaps in his debut.

“I think the Giants got a good deal,” Simmons, 25, said of being traded by the Arizona Cardinals for a seventh-round pick. “We’ll see if it was worth the seventh [round] pick or not.”

Simmons’ last 48 hours had been a whirlwind. After Thursday’s trade, he came straight to New Jersey Friday from Minnesota, where the Cardinals had been practicing against the Vikings.

“It’s been a little hectic,” Simmons said at his temporary locker. “I’m trying to figure out where I’m gonna wash my clothes tomorrow.”

Still, when Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale asked Simmons about making his debut immediately against the Jets, Simmons didn’t blink.

“When they came up to me talking about, ‘How do you feel about playing,’ I’m like ‘Shit, let’s go. I’m ready to go,” Simmons said with a smile. “I just appreciate them for giving me the opportunity.”

Simmons promptly donned a No. 46 jersey, warmed up with the inside linebackers, and then started the Giants’ preseason finale.

He played five snaps and blitzed Aaron Rodgers four times, capped by a third-down pressure to flush the Jets QB out of the pocket and force an incompletion and a punt.

Simmons shed a block by Jets running back Michael Carter and got a hand on Rodgers’ shoulder before the elusive veteran slipped away. And he remained confident, knowing the Giants will face Rodgers and the Jets again in Week 8, despite failing to finish the sack.

“I wanted that. I wanted that sack. I definitely did,” Simmons said. “But it’s OK. We’ll see him again.”

Before the interview was over, the former eighth overall pick had plenty more to say about his change of scenery, the trade, his new teammates and his plans to fit into Martindale’s defense.

Here are more highlights of Simmons’ first meeting with the New York media:

On working out with Saquon Barkley in the offseason and now being teammates: “He talks a lot of sh-t, if nobody knows. He’s probably the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my whole life. With everything. And he’s been telling me, ‘Week 2, Week 2, Week 2, ahhh.’ But now we’re gonna be together Week 2, and actually every single game we’re gonna be together. So he got a little lucky.” (laughs)

On the trade: “Yeah, I was a little surprised. I definitely was a little surprised.”

On the expectations Giants coaches have for Simmons: “The only rule they gave me is just ‘We run to the ball.’ And I was like, ‘That’s an easy rule.’ I have no issue with that. As of right now, they’re still getting me familiar with the system, learning everything. But what Wink said, there’s gonna be different things that I’ll be doing. So I’m just excited to dive deep into those tasks and learn all the fine details within them so I can execute them to the highest ability.”

On whether he’s OK playing linebacker, after telling the Cardinals he wanted to play safety: “I’m here to help the team in any way I can. I don’t have a problem with linebacker. That’s what I played in college, and that’s what I played my first two years in the league. So I have no issues with it. I’m ready to dive into that and get into all the details so I can perform to my best ability.”

More on his role: “What Wink’s vision is, I got full trust in him. He’s a great coordinator and he knows how to utilize his players to their best abilities. So I don’t have [any] worries with what his plan is for me. … I don’t really have too many discomforts on the field because I’ve spent so much time in various places. I’m comfortable rushing the passer just like I’m comfortable playing half field or full safety.”

On what fans can expect Simmons to be: “Somebody who’s just here to make plays for the team… There’s plays to be made, and they’re gonna be made. So I’d probably say that [is] what they should expect the most is big plays.” Asked later about his greatest strength, he added: “I’ll say really just my ability to generate big plays, whether it’s me making a sack or interception or [a pass breakup] or [a tackle for a loss]. I feel like my playmaking ability can come about at any point in the game. I feel like that’s one of my strongest suits: I’m able to affect the game on multiple levels.”

On being a Giant and a crazy couple days: “Extremely excited. How could I not be? … Personally, it’s been a bit hectic. I came straight from Minnesota… It’s been good, though. It’s been hectic in a good way. I’m glad these are things that I’m dealing with right now.”

On wishing he’d sacked Rodgers even though it’s the preseason: “I don’t really care if it’s a preseason game or Week 16. I treat everything the same. I’m not too worried about the fact that this is a preseason game, because I’m not gonna go out there and give 80 percent. So that kind of stuff doesn’t factor.”

On when he’ll be ready for a bigger role: “Personally, I feel I should be ready to go by Week 1.”