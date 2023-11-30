With confidence soaring, Creighton's Trey Alexander returns to face Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Trey Alexander has never seen an actual basketball game inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Though he became a basketball star just 62 miles to the south, his only Oklahoma State basketball experiences involved stops without fans.

“I’ve been on that campus more than any other campus I had been on throughout the recruiting process,” Alexander said. “So, I know it pretty well. I had been to a football game but not really a basketball game.”

There’s a first time for everything.

Now a star at No. 15-ranked Creighton, Alexander will make his debut in the famed arena at 8 p.m. Thursday against the Cowboys to open the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Around 35 family members and friends will be in attendance to see Alexander, a former Heritage Hall superstar, in a matchup he admittedly felt giddy over when it was announced earlier this year.

“It’s big for me,” Alexander told The Oklahoman in a phone interview. “I think that it’s one of those homecoming games. Just for me, it would just be cool to have a lot of my family there, just being able to have that type of support.”

Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) plays against Texas Southern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Texas Southern 82-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

A 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior, Alexander has averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in six games this season. Last season, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists while helping Creighton reach the Elite Eight.

It was a breakout season that left him with a tough decision.

He attended the NBA Draft Combine. But he ultimately withdrew his name from draft consideration and opted to return to Creighton.

“It was very fun for me,” Alexander said. “I think that was really cool to do and I’d love to do it again this year.”

Scouts pushed him to be more of a playmaker. He needed to work on his explosiveness, too.

And so far his confidence is soaring.

He opened the season on fire, averaging 21 points through the first four games.

“Confidence is the biggest thing,” Alexander said.

Heritage Hall's Trey Alexander reacts to a basket during a Class 4A boys high school quarterfinal basketball state championship tournament game between Heritage Hall and Holland Hall at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman]

Alexander has never been short of that.

He comes from a family centered on basketball.

His father, Steven, is the current boys basketball coach at Douglass High School, where he led the Trojans to the state title last spring. Alexander’s uncles also played college basketball.

Each brings a different perspective to Alexander. They all had a huge impact on his development, too.

That’s why he was instantly a star at Heritage Hall.

OSU coach Mike Boynton was the second coach to offer Alexander a scholarship as a freshman. He witnessed Alexander rally the Chargers to a state championship with a dominant fourth quarter against stout Kingfisher.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a 14-15 year old literally will his team to a state championship the way he did that day,” Boynton said. “It was quite impressive, honestly.”

“He’s been committed to the game for a long time. I’m not surprised he’s had the type of success that he’s been able to have and he’s getting the attention that he’s getting.”

But the Cowboys never got an advantage in recruiting Alexander. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted his recruitment. They did not even make his final cut.

He ultimately signed with Auburn before being granted his release in the spring of 2021. He then landed at Creighton.

“Creighton was definitely the best thing for me,” Alexander said. “They gave me a situation where I could come in and play as a freshman and learn and make mistakes.”

Now, he’s closer than ever to an NBA opportunity.

But first, he’s got a trip back to the state he once dominated. This time, it’ll come in a new atmosphere.

“He clearly made a good choice,” Boynton said. “He’s had a lot of success in two-plus years now. I’m happy for the kid and happy for his family. Certainly don’t wish he has a whole lot of success on Thursday night.

“But I certainly respect his commitment to just making himself a really good player and helping his team win.”

Oklahoma State vs. Creighton

TIPOFF: 8 p.m. Thursday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater (ESPN2)

