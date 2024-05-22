'Confidence was rock bottom' - can Shepherd complete United revival?

Suzy Shepherd is hoping renewed confidence will help her Dundee United side in Thursday night's SWPL play-off.

United finished second bottom in the top flight, meaning they face a one-off game against SWPL2 runners-up Kilmarnock at the Falkirk Stadium.

After a run of 15 successive league defeats, United dodged automatic relegation by picking up a win and two draws in their final five fixtures.

Shepherd, who replaced Graeme Hart as head coach on 1 March, said: "Ever since I've come in my aim was to try and just pick them up.

"The confidence was really low. They were having a really challenging season, individually and collectively. So confidence was kind of at rock bottom.

"It was just trying to change that mindset, let them realise that they don't become bad players overnight because your confidence goes when you're on a run or defeats.

"So it was more getting the belief back, getting the confidence up and picking up the points was crucial because it gave us the confidence boost that we needed."