YouTube creator turned professional boxer Jake Paul is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, but it won't be the first time he's been in the ring with him. Before Paul's second professional boxing match against former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020, he had a sparring session with Rahman Jr. At the end of the session, the two engaged in a heated exchange. Paul recently posted a video of a clearly upset Rahman following their sparring to his Instagram