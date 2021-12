BamaInsider

Recent Alabama quarterback signee Ty Simpson won’t have to worry about Will Anderson Jr. — not yet anyway. Simpson joined No. 1 Alabama last week in time to serve on the scout team during the Crimson Tide's preparation for its Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31. During an interview with BamaInsider, the four-star quarterback joked that his first bit of business would be finding Anderson on the practice field to plead for some mercy from the 6-foot-4, 243-pound pass rusher during live reps.