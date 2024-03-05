'Confidence high despite Rangers defeat and Dundee draw'

Killie fan voice graphic

It's been a testing week for Killie with just one point taken from our games with Rangers and Dundee. Confidence should still be high though as there were positives to take from both games.

We fully deserved to take something against the league leaders but it was one of those nights when the officials missed some vital calls.

Fast-forward to Dundee and after a slow start we equalised and looked the likely winners until the referee once again decided to create the headlines. I hate blaming officials as they are an easy target but their decisions create headlines every weekend now.

I was never in favour in VAR and since its inception I am more convinced than ever that it sucks the enjoyment from the game.

This Saturday we have a huge cup quarter final at Pittodrie and after Meil Warnock's comments last week I pray we have a strong official as he will not want his team to be outmuscled again.

Killie should approach the game on the front foot against a fragile Dons side. If we grab an early goal we could be dreaming of another trip to Hampden.

Sandy Armour is editor of the Killie Hippo fanzine.