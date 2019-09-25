Confidence game: Power ratings for this week's NFL pool

Philip Rivers and the Chargers should roll on Sunday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Yahoo is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis.

Whether you’re playing pick’em in our app or going old school with your co-workers, you can follow our straight-up and against-the-spread pick ’em confidence ratings throughout the season for the best options each week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let’s quickly run through our methodology, then dig into the ratings for Week 4, complete with a downloadable spreadsheet you can use to generate custom ratings if your pool is using different odds than what we have here.

All odds below as of Tuesday and via PointsBet, where Action Network users get an exclusive 200 percent deposit match (deposit $50, bet with $150).

NFL Pick ’Em Confidence Ratings Methodology

These confidence ratings are based on our NFL power ratings.

To calculate the power ratings each week, we factor in home-field advantage, travel, injuries, personnel changes and any news that could impact odds to come up with what we feel are the “true” odds for every matchup.

In theory, sportsbooks’ lines should be fairly close. But we can use any differences to exploit the best SU and ATS picks (or know when to avoid certain teams/games).

Now let’s start with the straight-up ratings for Week 3, then wrap it up with ATS.

Straight-Up Confidence Ratings

1. Chargers

Matchup: Dolphins

Confidence Rating: 90.4 percent

2. Rams

Matchup: Buccaneers

Confidence Rating: 83.1 percent

3. Colts

Matchup: Raiders

Confidence Rating: 75.7 percent

T-4. Patriots

Matchup: Bills

Confidence Rating: 69.9 percent

T-4. Ravens

Matchup: Browns

Confidence Rating: 69.9 percent

T-6. Texans

Matchup: Panthers

Confidence Rating: 68.4 percent

T-6. Chiefs

Matchup: Lions

Confidence Rating: 68.4 percent

8. Packers

Matchup: Eagles

Confidence Rating: 65.2 percent

9. Falcons

Story continues

Matchup: Titans

Confidence Rating: 63.6 percent

T-10. Broncos

Matchup: Jaguars

Confidence Rating: 62 percent

T-10. Seahawks

Matchup: Cardinals

Confidence Rating: 62 percent

12. Steelers

Matchup: Bengals

Confidence Rating: 60.3 percent

T-13. Bears

Matchup: Vikings

Confidence Rating: 58.6 percent

T-13. Giants

Matchup: Redskins

Confidence Rating: 58.6 percent

15. Cowboys

Matchup: Saints

Confidence Rating: 53.5 percent

16. Saints

Matchup: Cowboys

Confidence Rating: 46.5 percent

T-17. Redskins

Matchup: Giants

Confidence Rating: 41.4 percent

T-17. Vikings

Matchup: Bears

Confidence Rating: 41.4 percent

19. Bengals

Matchup: Steelers

Confidence Rating: 39.7 percent

T-20. Jaguars

Matchup: Broncos

Confidence Rating: 38 percent

T-20. Cardinals

Matchup: Seahawks

Confidence Rating: 38 percent

22. Titans

Matchup: Falcons

Confidence Rating: 36.4 percent

23. Eagles

Matchup: Packers

Confidence Rating: 34.8 percent

T-24. Panthers

Matchup: Texans

Confidence Rating: 31.6 percent

T-24. Lions

Matchup: Chiefs

Confidence Rating: 31.6 percent

T-26. Browns

Matchup: Ravens

Confidence Rating: 30.1 percent

T-26. Bills

Matchup: Patriots

Confidence Rating: 30.1 percent

28. Raiders

Matchup: Colts

Confidence Rating: 24.3 percent

29. Buccaneers

Matchup: Rams

Confidence Rating: 16.9 percent

30. Dolphins

Matchup: Chargers

Confidence Rating: 9.6 percent

Against-the-Spread Confidence Ratings

We’ve outlined our confidence ratings for the odds available at PointsBet as of Tuesday, but you can also download the spreadsheet to generate confidence ratings based on the spreads your league is using.

1. Cardinals

Spread: +5.5

Opponent: Seahawks

T-2. Dolphins

Spread: +16.5

Opponent: Chargers

T-2. Saints

Spread: +2.5

Opponent: Cowboys

T-2. Bengals

Spread: +4.5

Opponent: Steelers

T-5. Browns

Spread: +7

Opponent: Ravens

T-5. Bills

Spread: +7

Opponent: Patriots

T-5. Colts

Spread: -7

Opponent: Raiders

T-5. Lions

Spread: +6.5

Opponent: Chiefs

T-5. Rams

Spread: -10

Opponent: Buccaneers

T-5. Texans

Spread: -4.5

Opponent: Panthers

T-11. Broncos

Spread: -3

Opponent: Broncos

T-11. Redskins

Spread: +3

Opponent: Giants

T-11. Eagles

Spread: +5

Opponent: Packers

T-14. Vikings

Spread: +2.5

Opponent: Bears

T-14. Falcons

Spread: -4

Opponent: Titans

T-14. Titans

Spread: +4

Opponent: Falcons

T-14. Bears

Spread: -2.5

Opponent: Vikings

T-18. Giants

Spread: -3

Opponent: Redskins

T-18. Jaguars

Spread: +3

Opponent: Broncos

T-18. Packers

Spread: -5

Opponent: Eagles

T-21. Ravens

Spread: -7

Opponent: Browns

T-21. Raiders

Spread: +7

Opponent: Colts

T-21. Panthers

Spread: +4.5

Opponent: Texans

T-21. Chiefs

Spread: -6.5

Opponent: Lions

T-21. Buccaneers

Spread: +10

Opponent: Rams

T-21. Patriots

Spread: -7

Opponent: Bills

T-27. Chargers

Spread: -16.5

Opponent: Dolphins

T-27. Steelers

Spread: -4.5

Opponent: Bengals

T-27. Cowboys

Spread: -2.5

Opponent: Saints

30. Seahawks

Spread: -5.5

Opponent: Cardinals

Custom Confidence Ratings

Your league might be using different odds, in which case, you’ll want to click this link to download our customizable spreadsheet and plug in the right odds.

Note that you’ll want to make sure to add the “-” in front of the spread for the favored team but nothing in front of the underdog in Columns E and F. The confidence ratings will then autogenerate in Column M.

More from Yahoo Sports: